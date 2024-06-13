Chamber reinstates ‘Trick or Treat’ event, plans also for teacher welcome in August

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Steeped in tradition and sporting its new name for months, the Central Hillsborough County Chamber of Commerce has announced two events to plan for now, including one that had been sidelined after a 32-year run.

The board for the newly renamed Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce has announced it is bringing back its Halloween event, last held in 2021, which grew to attract thousands of attendees every October to Riverview High.

Officials say they are “bringing back Trick or Treat Street, only bigger and better,” and this time with a new name and a location that as of June 10 had yet to be finalized and announced. For certain, though, sponsors are sought for the “Hillsborough Harvest Hoopla, Trick or Treat Spectacular,” billed as a “family-friendly event celebrating the autumn season and Halloween.” The event is open to the public.

“It makes sense to bring it back, as it’s been a great event for the community and has always been well-attended and enjoyed,” said Craig Beckinger, owner of ABC Events, who last month, with a ribbon-cutting at The Regent, celebrated his business’s 10-year anniversary.

Trick or Treat Street and, now, the Trick or Treat Spectacular “bring all ages together in a safe environment to enjoy the trick-or-treat tradition,” Beckinger said. “And it allows businesses to meet thousands of potential customers, while giving nonprofits a great way to share their missions.”

Billed as “the biggest chamber event of the year,” the October event follows the annual “Teaching to Excellence” event, which is set to run 7:30 to 9 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 7, at The Regent in Riverview.

The brainchild of Earl Lennard, a longtime chamber member, Riverview resident and former superintendent of schools, the event lives on in his memory as a way to warmly welcome public, private and charter school teachers new to the area before the first day of school. According to Hillsborough County school officials, the first day of school for students is Monday, Aug. 12.

Billed also as a way to foster collaboration between local businesses and educational institutions, the chamber’s Aug. 7 event is set to attract 300 educators and recognize as well Teacher of the Year honorees at local schools.

As in years past, teachers and principals are set to arrive, cheered on by a local cheerleading squad, with light refreshments available as educators mingle with business representatives and collect donated school and classroom supplies. The event aims to strengthen the bond between the business community and local schools.

“It’s important for the new teachers to see the support they have,” said Beckinger, who as a chamber member has participated in the event for years. “And it’s great to give educators some of the supplies and tools they need to start a new year educating our youth, who are our future leaders and business owners.”

In other chamber news, two new networking groups have been announced for members.

The Central Hillsborough County Chamber of Commerce Nonprofit Coalition is set to “foster collaboration, innovation and impact among a diverse network of nonprofit organizations.” The aim is to provide a platform for “resource sharing, knowledge exchange and collective action.”

The INSPIRE Faith-Based Networking Group, through “genuine relationships and shared values,” aims to “nurture growth, encourage ethical practices and collaborate on opportunities that enhance both business and spiritual development.”

Meanwhile, the RISE Networking Group meets 7:30 to 9 a.m. Thursdays in Riverview, at Sweet Water Grand – The Bridges.

Also, Networking at Noon meets weekly at noon on Fridays at Dave & Buster’s in Brandon, at 10209 Estuary Lakes Drive.

For more information, and to register for sponsorships, vendor booths, event participation and networking group opportunities, visit www.riverviewchamber.com/ or call 813-234-5944. The chamber has offices in the Winthrop community at 6152 Delancey Station St.