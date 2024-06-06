Visit local businesses for chance to win $750 in gift cards

By LOIS KINDLE

The Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce is hosting two, fun summertime events in June and July for folks to get to know its member businesses and have the chance to win at least $750 in gift cards at the end of each one.

The SouthShore Showcase – Apollo Beach, also known as the Apollo Beach Shuffle, will take place June 14 to 28 and feature 20 of the community’s businesses.

These will include the Teal Turtle Boutique, The Healthy Spot and Apollo Meats; the Revive Body Lounge, Tijuana Flats and Gotcha Covered; Salty Shamrock, Apollo Beach Wellness Spa and NBS Facial Suite; Florida Floor Supplies, Keller Williams South Shore and Gypsy Mermaid Day Spa; Apollo Pizza, Cypress Creek Co-op and Ohhh So Nifty; Bank OZK, Beef ‘O’ Brady’s and sponsors Iron Rock Insurance and Align Right Realty South Shore.

Each has donated a gift card worth at least $25 to be part of the winner’s take.

Apollo Beach residents and those in surrounding South Shore communities are invited to go visit as many of these businesses as desired with a copy of a game board showing each of their addresses and hours of operation.

Participants will get their game board stamped at each location and return it to the chamber no later than 4 p.m. June 28.

They will receive one entry for each location stamped into a drawing, plus one entry for every purchase they made during their visits (receipts must be attached to the game board).

The chamber will host a live drawing on Facebook 11 a.m. Monday, July 1.

One winner gets all 20 gift cards.

You can pick up a game board copy the week of June 10 at the chamber office, 201 Shell Point Road W, Ruskin, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays. They’re also available at any of the participating businesses.

“Our member businesses invested in this event, so we’re hoping the participants take advantage and try to visit each one of them,” said Melanie Davis, the chamber’s executive director.

Next up, Ruskin

The SouthShore Showcase – Ruskin, also known as the Aloha Adventure, will take place July 12 to 26 and feature 20 of the community’s businesses.

The same rules apply in this event, and the live drawing on Facebook will be at 11 a.m. July 29.

Businesses are in the process of signing up now. To give you an idea of those you’ll be visiting, here’s a list of the early birds who’ve already committed: Grease Monkey, Holiday Inn Express, Pirate’s Point Resort, Suncoast Credit Union, Fringe Benefits Salon, Ruskin Fish Company and Allegra Spa Ruskin.

Participation in these events is free. So why not get out and about and visit these great businesses in either or both of these South Shore communities. And who knows? You could win at least $750 in gift cards!

For more information, call the chamber at 813-645-1366.