Obituaries for the week of June 6, 2024

Richard D. Fee

Richard D. “Dick” Fee, 88, of Sun City Center, FL, went to his eternal reward on May 10, 2024, at his home in Sun City Center, surrounded by Ginny, his wife of 64 years, and their two children, Cheryl Zemina and Richard “Rick” Fee.

A public memorial service will be held at Calvary Lutheran Church, 1250 College Ave. E., Ruskin, FL 33570, on June 21, 2024, beginning at 11 a.m., with a reception to follow. Before he passed, Dick requested that people attending his memorial service wear “happy colors” and not black. Dick’s family requests that, in lieu of flowers, a donation be made in his memory to Calvary Lutheran Church or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (www.pancan.org).

Rosalie E. Ulmer

Rosalie Edith (Thornhill) Ulmer of Riverview, FL, passed away on May 23rd, 2024, at the age of 78 after a long battle of various medical issues. She will be missed tremendously, but her family knows she’s with our Lord and Savior in Heaven and she’s happy and the pain is finally gone.

Rosalie was born on Aug. 7, 1945, to Wallace and Rosalind Thornhill in Olney, MD. Rosalie graduated from Hillsborough High School in Tampa, FL in 1963. She studied music and elementary education at Atlanta Christian College from 1963-1965 and earned her degree in Music Studies from the University of Tampa in 1967.

Rosalie competed in the Miss Tampa contest in 1965 and performed as a Pirate Lassie in the Tampa Gasparilla Parade of 1967. She possessed classical beauty and was well known and respected for her beautiful singing ability. She was a constant in the church choir and brought many to tears with her amazing voice.

Rosalie was a facilities coordinator at GTE Data Services in Tampa, FL, for over 20 years. She then took time off from her career and dedicated several years of her life to care for her parents. She then worked as an executive assistant at the Hyatt Residential Group from 2002-2011. Rosalie officially retired in 2011 and spent her time enjoying her family and, especially, her six grandchildren.

Rosalie was a true animal lover, and dogs and cats were always present and always spoiled. Her favorite fur baby was a small Schnauzer named “Scamp” whom she loved so very much.

Rosalie’s love for her family was unprecedented. She is survived by her former husband yet best friend, Otto “Bud” Ulmer; her son, Matthew Ulmer, and his wife, Brittany Ulmer; and her daughter, Kimberlee Kupsis, and her husband,Tony Kupsis. She was a loving and dedicated grandmother to six wonderful grandchildren, Dakota, Rylan (her Golden Boy), Creed and Kenslee Ulmer, and Sophia and Serena Kupsis. Gramma will be missed tremendously.

A memorial service was held in her honor on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 1 p.m. at Southbay Church, located at 13498 U.S. Highway 301 South in Riverview, FL.

William P. Maue

Sept. 14 1947 – May 30, 2024

William P. Maue “Bill,” of Ruskin, FL, passed peacefully with his wife, Tracy, and daughter, Michele, by his side. He is survived by his mother, Patsy J. Heron of Sun City Center; his children, William “Billy” Maue, Michele Wilson, and Lisa Maue; five grandchildren, one great-grandchild and one on the way. Bill had four half siblings and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be forever in our hearts.

The suffering and pain have ended, and we are eternally grateful to James A Haley VA for the excellent care provided to him until the end of his life. He served in the Navy during Vietnam, was a lifetime member of VFW 6287 and American Legion 309, and an American Patriot. His friends and family knew he lived his life on his own terms and led a full and happy life.

Rest in peace, my love. Forever yours, Tracy.

Phillip P.J. Combs

Always with us!

Love, Mom & Travis

Nana & Grampy