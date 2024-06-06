Duplicate Bridge Association of SCC to host Longest Day

By LOIS KINDLE

For more than 10 years, the Duplicate Bridge Association of Sun City Center has hosted The Longest Day, a daylong event aimed at building awareness of and raising funds for our local Samaritan’s Alzheimer’s Auxiliary and the American Alzheimer’s Association.

This year’s fundraiser, which is open to the public, will take place 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Sunday, June 23, at Community Hall, 1910 Pebble Beach Blvd. S., Sun City Center. The day will include bridge, board games, food, door prizes and raffles for the chance to win some great prizes, including a one-week vacation for two at a timeshare in Hawaii, high tea for eight, Italian dinner for eight, Frank Sinatra commemorative bottle of Jack Daniels whiskey, $250 cash, $100 in Florida Lottery scratch-offs, fine wine, several different golf packages and more.

The $25 cost to participate in The Longest Day includes lunch and dinner. You do not have to be a bridge association member, and all supplies are furnished. Mahjongg, pinochle and board game players must bring their supplies with them.

“You don’t have to play bridge or other games to participate,” said longtime duplicate bridge club member Carol Glover.

“You can join us for lunch and door prizes for $10 and participate in the prize raffles.

Speaking of the raffles, tickets are $5 each or $20 for five.

Tickets for the event are available in advance (for both participants and nonparticipants) in the Horizon Room of the Atrium Building, 957 North Course Lane, from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; at the Atrium kiosk between 10 and noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday; and the day of the event until 4 p.m.

Raffle tickets may be specifically purchased in advance for the one-week vacation for two at a timeshare in Hawaii, Frank Sinatra commemorative bottle of Jack Daniels whiskey and the $250 cash to then be immediately entered in those drawings.

All other raffle tickets must be purchased the day of the event and be dropped in the bags for the desired prizes before 4 p.m.

The Duplicate Bridge Association of Sun City Center has set a goal of raising $10,000 at this year’s event. Over the years, it has raised more than $95,000.

St. John the Divine Episcopal Church is hosting its monthlong outreach in June to benefit The Longest Day.

If you’d like to make a donation to The Longest Day, you can stop by the Horizon Room between noon and 1 p.m. on bridge days or mail a check to Bridge Club, P.O. Box 5903, Sun City Center, FL 33571.

The Longest Day is part of a national fundraiser sponsored nationally by the American Contract Bridge Association in which hundreds of local bridge clubs across the country take part.

About the local association

The Duplicate Bridge Association of Sun City Center, also known as the Duplicate Bridge Club, is open to both men and women. It’s open to all residents of Sun City Center, Kings Point and surrounding communities. Membership is generally $10 per year, and the cost to play is $3 per meeting. Folks can join the club or just come to play at any meeting.

The club currently has 350 members who play in person and online. Easy Bridge classes are offered every January, and the first four are free.

For more information, visit

https://www.bridgewebs.com/suncitycenter/.