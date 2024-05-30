Obituaries for the week of May 30, 2024

Barbara Anne (Simpson) Dube

Barbara Anne (Simpson) Dube passed away the evening of Sunday, May 19, 2024, after a short illness, following many years of pain, and surrounded by her loving family.

Barbara was known for her kind and gentle personality, always caring for others before herself, guided in life by her Catholic faith. She is dearly missed. She was the loving wife of 34 years and is survived by her husband, Joseph Dube, residing in Sun City Center, Florida, previously in Andover, NJ. She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Perini, and husband, Kim Millner, of Philadelphia, PA; son, Jeffery Perini, and partner, Stacy Anderson, of Tucson, AZ; and was predeceased by her daughter, Donna Millosky, of Milford, PA. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Nicole Woinicki; Nicole’s husband, Dany Daya; and great grandson, Simon Daya, of Scarsdale, NY; as well as the children and grandchildren of her husband; daughter, Angelique Kobylinksi, and her husband, Nicholas; granddaughter, Melissa, and grandson, Christopher, of Culver Lake, NJ; and son, Andreas Dube of Culver Lake, NJ. She is also survived by her brothers, Robert Simpson and Richard Simpson, of East Meredith, NY, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She had a kind spirit that drew people to her. She enjoyed meaningful friendships that lasted her entire life.

To family, friends and colleagues, Barbara will forever be remembered for her love and compassion. We remember her as Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma, Aunt Barbara, Barb or Barbara. Born August 24, 1939, in Suffern, NY, to Mathilda and Robert Simpson, of Haverstraw, NY, she was raised with strong family and Catholic values that remained important throughout her life. Growing up she was very active in the Girl Scouts, proudly earning badges for her accomplishments and civic achievements. She graduated as valedictorian of Haverstraw High School class of 1956. Her first job was at “The Bee Hive” in Haverstraw, NY, earning 80 cents per hour. She then worked at Lederlee Laboratories and when she was 19 years old, she married Joseph Perini, gave birth and raised her three children, moving from Garnerville, NY, to Long Valley, NJ. She ensured her children received every available opportunity to achieve their dreams and explore their passions and talents. She sacrificed for others’ happiness; she had a true giving heart. She began her career as a chief administrator with the Washington Township Police Department, retiring in 2002 after 34 years. After divorce, she met Joseph Dube, and they married on her 50th birthday on August 24, 1989, eloping to Las Vegas, NV. (It was always her dream to elope.) His two children affectionately joined her life, and she was cherished by all. For many years she attended college classes at night, part time, and proudly graduated in 1994 with a BS in Business Administration from Centenary University in Hackettstown, NJ.

Barbara was an avid reader and loved detective and romantic mysteries. She loved to paint, especially watercolors; cooking; baking; and gardening. She loved the beach and the mountains. She and Joe loved to dance and regularly attended events and parties at the Newton VFW and Branchville American Legion with their many dear friends. Once retired, she and Joe travelled extensively to all corners of the globe, including Australia, New Zealand, Alaska, Figi, Italy, Cruise on the Rhine, Hawaii, Cancun and too many more to list. She loved cruises and travelled throughout the Caribbean.

To her family and friends, she was their angel on earth.

Services will be held June 29, 2024 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Eulogy at 9:55 a.m. ET, Mass at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Prince of Peace Catholic Church is located at 702 Valley Forge Boulevard, Sun City Center, FL 33573. Luncheon will follow.

Livestream of the service will be available at 9:45 a.m. ET

Alyson Barrett

Alyson Barrett, 77, passed away on May 15, 2024. Born and raised in Montreal, Canada, Alyson graduated from Sir George Williams University, having earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology, with a focus in wildlife biology. Upon graduation she moved to Ottawa to take up a position with the National Research Council of Canada.

Two years later she accepted an offer from the Department of Horticultural Science at the University of Guelph, where she met her future husband, Richard. During her time at Guelph, not only did she excel as a research technician but she also arranged and guided photography tours to a variety of locations in both Africa and South America. Recognizing the foods readily available in our own backyards, she authored a monograph entitled Wild Harvest: An Outdoorsman’s Guide to Edible Wild Plants in North America. Relocating to Florida from Ontario, Canada, in the late 1970s, Alyson and Richard settled first in Sarasota, then Ruskin and, finally, in Sun City Center where she spent many years as director of Greenhouse Operations with Plants of Ruskin.

Their love of travel saw Alyson and Richard visit at least one country on five of the seven continents. Having traveled extensively, they found a corner of the world they embraced – Soley Cove, Nova Scotia. Each of the many summers spent there grew longer with every visit. A committed animal lover, she was rarely seen without at least one dog following behind her.

Music was a huge part of Alyson’s life. Starting with a clarinet and saxophone, Alyson became a proficient reader of music, later learning to play the organ. Also a talented soprano, she received professional training, which she applied throughout her singing career. Alyson was an active member of St. John the Divine, singing in the choir and spending many years as senior warden.

Alyson is survived by Richard, her husband of 43 years; her sister, Joanne (Edward); her niece, Erica (Kyle); step-sons, Stephen (Michelle) and Patrick; step-daughters, Jennifer and Cyndi (Scott); and three step-grandchildren, along with two step-great-grandchildren, all of whom she cared about, spoke about and, of course, shared photos.

Alyson’s memorial service will take place Monday, June 3, 2024, at 10 a.m. at St. John Divine Episcopal Church, Sun City Center. If you wish to make a donation in Alyson’s memory, please consider the Critter Adoption and Rescue Effort at 1528 27th Street SE, Ruskin, Florida 33570. C.A.R.E.’s phone number is (813) 645-2273., www.popcc.org/.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Barbara’s name to a charity that is important to you.