Nomination deadline set for ‘Harvest Awards’ that capture county’s agricultural heritage

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Nominations are being sought for the prestigious Harvest Awards presentation, which in a break with tradition is scheduled to commence days before the start of the 2024 Hillsborough County Fair.

Last year’s recipients, as in years prior, were recognized hours before the start of the fair, which is held annually at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds in Dover, at 215 Sydney Washer Road. The awards this year are scheduled to be presented at the fairgrounds Oct. 10. The 12-day fair kicks off Oct. 31.

The Harvest Awards aim to recognize the accomplishments of families, individuals and organizations for their achievement and commitment to agriculture and to preserve the agricultural heritage of Hillsborough County.

Last year’s Harvest Award recipients include Joseph “Joe” Sumner III, for Outstanding Farmer/Rancher/Nurseryman. Sumner, with his wife, Nikki, owns Sumner Cattle Co., located roughly three miles from Jule F. Sumner High School, which opened in Balm/Riverview in 2020 as Hillsborough County’s largest public school. Sumner High is named for Sumner’s great-grandfather, who founded the family’s cattle-raising business more than 100 years ago.

That history and agricultural preservation are key concerns among today’s farmers, ranchers and agricultural producers is no secret, as steps to preserve land and bring up young farmers are key concerns for many in the field. Include among them Lynann Hudson, the Florida State Fair’s director of agribusiness, whose daughter, Raelyn Hudson, is the newly named Hillsborough Cattlemen’s Association “Sweetheart.” At the Florida State Fair earlier this year, Hudson, following her mother’s suggestion, planned and executed a larger-than-life display of commodities grown throughout the state of Florida.

“I enjoy going to cattle shows and different activities where I represent the Hillsborough County Cattlemen’s Association,” she said, in her recently reported comments upon receiving the sweetheart designation. “And in honor of May’s being National Beef Awareness Month, I have loved the opportunity to share my story and urge people to learn about how important beef is in their everyday lives.”

Recognizing the milestones and key shapers of local agriculture is the driving force behind the Harvest Awards, issued in several categories, including the Young Farmer/Rancher/Nurseryman Harvest Award, which Dennis Carlton Jr. earned last received. Nominations for this year’s award fall under the category Next Generation Farmer/Rancher/Nurseryman. The award is for those with fewer than 10 years of experience in the field.

Harvest Award nominations are sought also for Farm Family of the Year, Outstanding Agribusiness, Outstanding Woman in Agriculture and Outstanding Public and Community Service. Last year’s recipients, respectively, were the Winfred Harrell Family, Dennis Carlton, Sanwa Growers, Dee Dee Grooms and Fred Williams.

Award recipients over the years have included many with south Hillsborough County connections, including Sun City Tree Farm and Tomatoes of Ruskin (Outstanding Agribusiness), Ruskin Community Development Foundation and South Shore Chamber of Commerce (Outstanding Public and Community Service), Debbie Gill of Lithia (Outstanding Woman in Agriculture), Earl J. Lennard of Riverview (Posthumous Memorial Tribute) and Betty Jo Tompkins (Lifetime Achievement), who in 2023 was named Riverview Citizen of the Year.

Last year’s Lifetime Achievement Award went to D.A. “Doug” Holmberg of Holmberg Farms, who started his agricultural teaching career at Horace Mann Middle School in Brandon and served as president of the Hillsborough Ag Teacher’s Association, Florida Ag Teacher’s Association and Hillsborough County Farm Bureau. Last year’s Posthumous Harvest Award Memorial Tribute went to agriculture teacher Timothy Cribbs and World War II veteran Clyde Dixon Sr

Rounding out this year’s Harvest Award nomination categories is the award for Urban Agriculture/Agriculturist. Past recipients in that category included Tampa Heights Community Garden, Seminole Heights Community Garden and the MOSI Partnership School, recognizing Lynn Barber, a Hillsborough County extension agent.

Harvest Awards overall allow for a capture of history that shows the deep roots of agriculture in southeast Hillsborough County and beyond. To wit, Sumner III, last year’s Outstanding Farmer/Rancher/Nurseryman, is a seventh-generation cattle rancher, whose family came to Florida in the late 1800’s, later settling in Hillsborough County in 1909. Sumner today operates a cow calf operation with his wife and children, Joey and Kayleigh.

According to fair officials, “Joe also has one of very few true Cracker cattle herds left in Florida” and “he owns and operates a habitat restoration company that restores habitats throughout Florida, back to their native states.” Moreover, he’s been recognized for striving “to help less fortunate individuals in the south county area.”

Harvest Award nomination forms and supplemental information must be received in the office, at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds, by July 15. The mailing address is Hillsborough County Fair, P.O. Box 100, Sydney, FL 33587. Email suzanne@hillsboroughcountyfair.com/. Call 813-737-3247. Visit www.hillsboroughcountyfair.com/.