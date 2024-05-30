Need your dog trained? Call WOOF HAPPENS

By LOIS KINDLE

Apollo Beach resident Valerie Diaz always loved animals and as a child wanted to a veterinarian. But life as an adult took her on a different path – first in marketing management for cable and broadband companies and now running her own business, WOOF HAPPENS.

She’s doing what she loves – working with dogs of all ages, sizes and breeds, training them and their humans to work as a team for their mutual benefit.

Diaz says the majority of dog training fails because owners don’t have the time, energy or desire to put in the work.

“Dogs aren’t computers,” she said. “You can’t program them and call it a day. A dog requires timing, motivation and consistency in order to develop behaviors that are reliable.

And that’s exactly what clients receive when they hire her for one of her training packages.

“Valerie’s fabulous. You can tell she loves what she does, said Apollo Beach resident Gretchen Moxcey, who called WOOF HAPPENS when her 3-month-old Bernedoodle, Cloe, needed training. “She’s proactive, a strong communicator and an exceptional trainer. She has a magic touch. Cloe and she developed a leader/listener relationship. It was a good marriage.”

Others agreed.

Jane Hertz, of Kings Point, hired Diaz to train Cookie, her 6-month-old Havanese puppy.

“She was wonderful,” Hertz said. “After her visits, she’d write me lesson plans and tell me how my puppy responded and the things we needed to practice more. She’s prompt, reliable and really good with animals. She was a godsend. I was very pleased.”

Ditto for Waterset resident Blanca Lopez.

“Oh, my gosh, Valerie was amazing. She definitely has the personality for what she does,” she said. “My 9-week-old goldendoodle, Rome, actually calmed down when she was with him from day one.

“She even worked one-on-one with my small children. She helped us out immensely. [Her training] was well worth the investment.”

According to Diaz, a dog needs three weeks of consistent training for something it learns to move from its short- to long-term memory and become a consistent behavior.

After a free consultation, she offers two different training services for basic on-leash obedience. She requires all dogs to be fully vaccinated and free of parasites.

Diaz either comes to the client’s home for one hour seven times over three weeks to work with the dog and train the owner to train it, or the dog can stay at her home over three weeks and she fully trains it. During that time, she comes once a week to the owner’s home to work with both the dog and its owner.

“I use a balanced approach to training that helps a dog become a well-behaved, reliable companion,” she said. “It involves mostly rewards – treats, toys and affection – with minimal corrections.”

Other approaches, she said, produce either a dog that sits two out of five times or becomes fear-based.

WOOF HAPPENS also offers an introduction to off-leash obedience add-on, pet-sitting, dog walking and dog boarding.

Full details and pricing are on the company’s website, www.woofhappens.com/.

About the owner

Valerie Diaz was born and raised in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, and came to the United States when she was 20. Fluent in both Spanish and English, she’s married and has two children, Oliver, 7, and Erin, 3. The family has two dogs and two Guinea pigs.

Before starting WOOF HAPPENS LLC a year ago, she trained with Top Tier K9, when it was based in Madison. Her privately owned and operated company is registered in Florida and insured.

Diaz is the only trainer, and her husband, Emmanuel, and mother, Ivelisse Cruz, help her with the non-training services of the business. All are background checked and have had American Red Cross CPR and first aid training.

“I really love dogs,” Diaz said. “I haven’t come across one yet I haven’t been able to train. (So far, that’s includedeverything from a 14-year-old dog to young puppies.) As long as a dog is physically capable, it can be trained.”

For more information on WOOF HAPPENS, email contactus@woofhappens.com/, call or text 813-851-9663 or visit www.woofhappens.com/.