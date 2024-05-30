Nearly New Shop yields $232,000 for scholarships

By PHYLLIS HODGES

College-bound seniors from East Bay, Leonard and Sumner high schools were honored guests at a scholarship award event May 20, held at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, Sun City Center. The 2024 new scholarships to 36 students—12 from each of the three schools—total $72,000. The college-bound contenders chosen will receive $2,000 for each of four years if they maintain the required grade average. The students’ families, principals and guidance counselors were also on hand to help celebrate.

Funding for this financial aid is included in $232,000 that the Interfaith Social Action Council earmarked for 2024 to cover these new scholarships as well as ongoing support of previous winners. Several recipients have siblings now attending college with the council’s ongoing assistance; Habibllah Emiola has a brother and the two sets of twins in this group—Nicholas/Ryan Mercer and Jade/Jaylee Cheong—each have sisters.

Thanks to funding derived from the Nearly New Shop in SCC, the council has made great strides since the early ’70s when it began the program. Only three $500 scholarships were awarded that first year. In addition to financial aid for high school students, the council now also funds mature scholarships (age 25+) through the Hillsborough Community College Foundation.

Council President Barb Caleca credits Nearly New’s community support for its success with scholarships and grants to charitable organizations. “We couldn’t help so many people without the donations, patrons and dedicated volunteers,” she says.

Except for two part-time paid managers, the shop operates solely with volunteers. Dee Kelly, a year-round Nearly New volunteer for about 13 years, is also council treasurer, a role she stepped into last year after stepping down from a four-year presidency. Since Nearly New is her primary volunteer focus, she can be found there any day of the week assisting Nearly New Chairman Kathy Wolfel with the mountain of tasks required for a smooth operation. “I love being of help and giving back to the community,” she said. “It is especially gratifying to see feedback from the scholarship winners or others who have received help.” She said some come back to volunteer and that is appreciated.

President Caleca says that volunteers are really needed, especially for the summer months. Staffers number about 80 when seasonal workers are available. That enables the Shop to open Wednesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon. When they leave, however, the roster dwindles to half that, which allows only Saturday openings (mid-May to mid-September). Donations can be dropped off Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The mini-department store, located at the rear of Sun Center Plaza, offers a wide variety of goods for sale in its 11 departments. With the abundant supply of donations, the shop is also able to contribute goods to local schools and other charitable groups such as Salvation Army.

The seven SCC houses of worship, which comprise the council, are Beth Israel Jewish Congregation, Prince of Peace Catholic, Redeemer Lutheran, St. Andrew Presbyterian, St. John the Divine Episcopal, Trinity Baptist, and United Methodist. All houses of worship are eligible and encouraged to join.

For more information, visit www.interfaithcouncil.scc.com or email ISACOFSCC@gmail.com/.