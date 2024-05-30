Home Headlines Lennard Flag Football runner-up for Florida 2a champ
QB Abby Elwell selected for $2,000 Tampa Bay Scholarship honor

by theObserver

By STEVE JACKSON

A senior, quarterback and co-captain of Lennard High’s outstanding flag football team has been selected as one of the best in the state of Florida.

Abby Elwell, # 16, who also played linebacker on defense, was selected as one of the 25 high school winners of a $2,000 scholarship award by the Positive Coaching Alliance of Tampa Bay earlier in May. The ceremony was held at Tropicana Field, home stadium of the Tampa Bay Rays baseball team. Mason Cathey Brady, executive director of the PCA, said the group works with coaches, student athletes and parents to help them make each kid’s youth sports experience a development zone for not only striving to win but also learning life lessons.

Francis Fedor Photo
Lennard Flag Football Co-captains: (from L-to-R) senior Kate Keith, senior Grayce Bird, senior Abby Elwell and junior Layla Crawford (all in front) head to mid-field for the coin toss prior to game vs. the Hillsborough Terriers April 18. The Longhorns won!

Lennard senior QB Abby Elwell delivers a pass over the middle as a Hillsborough defender closes in on her. Elwell threw for 278 yards in the April 18 win over Hillsborough.

Elwell played for Lennard’s female flag football team of the South Shore for four seasons. In this most recent season, she was a co-captain of a team that went 19-4 in Florida Class 2A. The Longhorn ladies lost 26-25 to Palmetto High in the 2A state championship game May 11. To reach the 2A finals, Lennard beat Alonso, Newsome and Wellington in the playoffs.

For the season, Lennard scored 496 points and gave up 147 points in 23 games. That’s an average of 21.5 points per game on offense and 6.4 points on defense. The purple and gold Longhorns tallied 71 touchdown passes with Elwell at QB. Elwell completed 557 of 788 passes attempted with 17 interceptions. The senior’s longest pass play was for 60 yards. She also led Lennard in rushing with 53 yards total or 2.3 yards per game on the ground in a sport dominated by passing.

Abigail Elwell of Lennard High’s flag football team was awarded a scholarship for $2000 to the University of Florida by the PCA of Tampa Bay. The PCA or Positive Coaching Alliance welcomes applications, starting August 2024, for 2025 awards. Contact positivecoach.org for more information.

Abby Elwell will be attending the University of Florida and studying Applied Physiology and Kinesiology in the College of Health and Human Performance. Studies relate to the typical person as well as to disabled persons and high level athletes.

Abby, How do you want to be remembered ten years from now?

Abigail Elwell of Lennard High is one of the 25 high school winners of the PCA schlarship awards for 2024.

“I care for each one of my teammates and friends greatly, and I just want what is best for them. I work hard everyday for those around me, so I can be a better person for them and so I can push them to be better as well.”

Abby, Whom do you admire?

“I admire our flag football coach, Coach Travis Combs. He has been coaching my whole four-year flag experience, and I couldn’t have asked for a better coach. He is so invested and devoted to making our team the best that it can possibly be. I admire his passion and devotion that he has for this sport, and Coach Combs is a very large reason as to why our Lennard High flag football team was so successful.”

