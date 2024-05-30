Inspira Tampa Bay provides free services for marginalized kids

By LOIS KINDLE

There are children in our community with special learning challenges whose families are the working poor and do not have the resources to get them the help they need.

So two years ago, Luz Gaona, owner of SouthShore Bilingual Therapy Inc., formed a 501(C) 3 nonprofit called Inspira Tampa Bay to ensure at-risk and neurodivergent children (those on the autism spectrum or with conditions like ADHD, ADD, Down’s syndrome, learning disorders or developmental delays and more) get the services they need at no cost.

Inspira Tampa Bay is “the compassionate heart and giving hand of our pediatric outpatient clinic, Southshore Bilingual Therapy Inc.,” said Gaona, certified speech therapist and board chair. “We have a team of dedicated speech-language pathologists, occupational therapists, certified therapy assistants, aspiring therapists, graduate students and enthusiastic community volunteers who strive to make a sustainable impact on the lives of those we serve.”

These folks are involved in the charity’s full menu of programs, which include:

• Literacy Mentoring, including one-on-one tutoring for kids in kindergarten through grade 8 who are underdeveloped in their reading skills.

Eighty-percent of these children have low, socioeconomic backgrounds and are considered marginalized.

• HELP, age-appropriate social groups aimed at helping youngsters communicate better through presenting opportunities to practice their social skills; learn socially appropriate skills, like gestures, body language and demonstrating attention; and have opportunities to use these skills in game play and other social activities, taking into account the environment around them and their safety.

Led by therapists, volunteer tutors include high school students earning community service hours.

• Developmental Handwriting, for kids ages 3 to 5 who exhibit deficits in fine motor and writing skills, to cultivate age-appropriate prewriting and handwriting abilities.

• Learning Letters Formation Handwriting, a comprehensive initiative for kids in kindergarten and up that’s designed to support children in developing essential handwriting skills crucial for success in school, including use of proper fine motor skills, letter formation, letter casing, spacing, orientation and more.

• Food Exploration, training through play-based activities for kids who are picky eaters, have swallowing or chewing problems or sensory issues.

Therapists work with both parents and their children to use their five senses in presenting and exploring foods and how they’re prepared to build the kids’ interest and investment in eating.

• Peer mentorship, where older kids work with younger kids to model activities of daily living.

• Themed pop-up events open to all children and their parents to increase inclusion and awareness in the community.

Currently, these programs serve 200 children from South Shore communities and Parrish. About 80 percent of them are Latino, and about 20 percent of them are kids from migrant farmworker families.

The services Inspira Tampa Bay offers come from funding raised through the charity’s on-site Unique Ability Boutique, which sells donated items to the public, its clients and employees; grants, like the $4,000 it recently received from the Interfaith Social Action Council of Sun City Center; private donations; and a variety of community-wide fundraising events.

Scholarships available for parents to apply for are also available to families in the communities the charity serves.

Inspira Tampa Bay is at 707 West Lake Drive, Wimauma.

For more information, email inspiratampabay@gmail.com/, visit its Facebook page or www.inspiratampabay.org/ or call 813-323-5783.

About the owner

Luz Gaona, M.S., CCC-SLP, is the founder/owner of Southshore Bilingual Therapy Inc. and the founder of its nonprofit offshoot, Inspira Tampa Bay. She’s a bilingual speech-language pathologist who earned a master’s degree in communication sciences and disorders from Florida State University.

Throughout her professional career, Gaona has worked with children, adolescents and adults with a variety of diagnoses and speech-language disorders and provided speech and language therapy in the home, preschool, daycare, public school, senior living facilities, and both private and hospital outpatient clinics.

She’s passionate about creating a safe and fun environment, where marginalized children can find their voice and reach their full potential.

In her free time, she enjoys cooking and learning new recipes, practicing yoga, traveling, exploring the outdoors and spending time with family and friends.