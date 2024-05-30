Cool Summer Market & Expo set for June 6

By LOIS KINDLE

Angelite Bragg, founder of Kittie Corral and vice-president of the Cat Lovers Club of Sun City Center, is offering folks a cool shopping opportunity in the midst of sweltering summer heat.

The 2nd Annual Cool Summer Market & Expo will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., June 6 at Community Hall, 1910 Pebble Beach Blvd. S., Sun City Center. Parking and admission are free.

The event will feature 40 vendors selling everything from fresh, homemade sauces, jams, jellies, honey and marinades; herbs and medicinal oils; and baked goods to handmade bath and body products, pet products, accessories and services; gift items; handcrafted jewelry and décor, arts & crafts and woodworking.

Others will represent companies offering home services – window treatments, gutter protection and installation, window/door installation, travel agencies, insurance companies and more.

Additional vendors are welcome. The cost, $75 for a crafter and $100 for all others, includes an 8-foot table and two chairs. If interested, call Bragg at 813-731-6303.

Sponsored by Jason Rubright, of AmeriLife, and Joshua Pearce, of Suncoast Fire & Safety, the Cool Summer Market & Expo is a fundraiser for both nonprofit organizations. Net proceeds will be split between them 50/50.

Visitors who bring along a new case of canned cat food, an unopened bag of dry cat food or a new box of clumping cat litter to support Kittie Corral and Cat Lovers Club will have a chance to win a $25 grocery store gift card.

“This is one of the three major fundraisers Kittie Corral will host this year,” said Bragg. “The first was the Spring Fling in March; this one will be the second on June 6; and the last one, our largest, will be the 3rd Annual Holly Jolly Market on Nov. 16. Proceeds will go toward the care of the 75 to 100 cats we rescue each year.

“I currently have between 40 and 50 rescued cats and kittens being fostered by members of the community, and I’m personally caring for 11 medically needy cats and two dogs with special needs in my home,” she said.

About Kittie Corral

Kittie Corral, a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization, was founded in 2017 by Bragg, a longtime animal lover and rescuer. Her mission and that of her charity is to rescue sick, injured, or stray cats and kittens that have been abused, neglected or left homeless.

Through foster homing, the organization provides these cats a safe and nurturing environment to live in until they’re adopted into forever homes. Fostering families pay nothing out of pocket for food, supplies or medical care. All that’s required of them is their attention and love.

Kittie Corral also covers the cost of vaccinations and spaying or neutering for foster cats and kittens.

Sponsorships are available to help Bragg provide lifelong, in-home care for medically needy cats or dogs with special needs.

You can help by making a tax-deductible donation to Kittie Corral or by donating supplies like food, toys, treats, cages, litter, gift cards and other items. Maybe you could even foster or adopt a cat.

Bragg is vice president of the Cat Lovers Club of Sun City Center, an organization that supports low-income families with pet cats by providing food for them. It also educates cat owners and cat lovers at its monthly meetings. For information, email scccatloversclub@gmail.com/.

For more information on Kittie Corral or the 2nd Annual Cool Summer Market & Expo, visit https://kittiecorral.org/, email kittiecorral@gmail.com/ or call 813-731-6303.