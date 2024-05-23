U Call – We Haul Junk Removal is back

By LOIS KINDLE

Ruskin resident Noah Catapano started his own veteran-owned hauling business in March 2021, then two years later moved with his fiancé to Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Customers will be glad to know the couple is back in Ruskin, and so is their company, U Call – We Haul Junk Removal LLC.

“We never stopped working when we moved there, and we just came back and are already working again,” Catapano said.

Army reservist Catapano and Katherine “Kat” Boulton, now company co-owner, specialize in helping folks get rid of almost anything they no longer want or need, whether it’s a single item, roomful of items or a houseful. They can do the same for offices, apartments, businesses, storage units, yard or storm debris, even furniture delivery. If a space needs clearing, U Call – We Haul pretty much does it all.

“We also aid storage facilities, real estate agents and business professionals with their junk removal needs and help with foreclosure clean outs,” Catapano said.

The company’s friendly, professional team offers prompt, reliable service, transparent pricing and eco-friendly methods of disposal. The owners’ goal is to recycle or donate 75% of whatever they haul away. Anything else goes to the county collection center.

“Anyone with a pick-up truck can do junk removal,” Catapano said. “We are a reputable company with 100 5-star reviews on Google and were voted 2023 Next Door Favorite. We show up with our truck and 6.5-foot by 12-foot by 4-foot trailer and an arsenal of knowledge and experience. We take great care not to damage walls and flooring, and we sweep up after ourselves.

“No job is too big or too small,” he said. “You call, we haul.”

Paula Moore, owner of Sunshine Seniors LLC, DBA South Shore Liquidators, has used U Call – We Haul numerous times.

“Noah is great,” she said. “He calls to let you know he’s on the way, is always on time, is easy to work with and his prices are reasonable.

“I’ve used him to clear away leftover estate sale items or have given his number to customers who purchased items and need them delivered to their homes. He takes a great deal of care in handling them.”

Debbie Caneen has hired U Call – We Haul for services for her Circle Pond Tiny Home Community in Ruskin and her home in Sun City Center.

“Noah is honest, prompt and communicative, and he goes above and beyond to accommodate his customers,” she said. “I think he’s great.”

Hazardous materials are not accepted. These include oil tanks, cans of paint, anything with mold, medical or radioactive waste, explosives, asbestos and the like.

Pricing for U Call – We Haul’s fully insured services is based on size and weight. The locally owned and operated, licensed and insured hauling service offers free estimates, same and next-day service, and a discount for seniors and veterans or active military.

“We may not be the cheapest, and we’re not the most expensive, Catapano said. “But we’re the best at what we do.”

U Call – We Haul’s service area is the greater South Shore area, including Ruskin, Apollo Beach, Sun City Center, Wimauma, Gibsonton and Balm, plus Parrish and Ellenton, Brandon, Valrico, FishHawk and parts of Tampa.

For free estimates or more information, visit www.ucallwehaulco.com or call 813-347-0151.