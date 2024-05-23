Public invited to SCC Memorial Day Tribute

By PHYLLIS HODGES

Organizers report the traditional Sun City Center Memorial Day Tribute will be May 27, 10 a.m., in the Kings Point Veterans Theater. It is an opportunity to display the community’s patriotic spirit, and everyone is invited to attend. Doors open at 9 a.m. for open general attendance seating. Guests with reserved seating should be seated no later than 9:45 a.m.

Technically, Memorial Day—held on the last Monday in May—is to honor those who died while serving in the military. (It is sometimes confused with Veterans Day—observed November 11—which recognizes all who have served.) The meaning of Memorial Day has morphed over the years, however, and observance ceremonies in many communities include all deceased Veterans. Such is the case in Sun City Center.

The May 27 program event will begin with a procession of program participants and guests led by Master of Ceremonies CMR Bill Kirkpatrick, USN (Ret.), and conclude with a wreath-laying ceremony outside the theater. Grand Marshall this year is William (Bill) Hodges, USAF veteran.

Guest speaker for the tribute is David K. Dunning, U.S. Army Col. (Ret.), director of the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital and Clinics in Tampa, since 2021. Director Dunning, who specializes in employing strategic, transformational leadership and innovative thinking, joined Haley in 2021. He is using his vast knowledge and healthcare experience acquired over three decades to benefit the 120,000 Veterans Haley serves.

The ceremony will include the traditional Roll Call of Departed Comrades and Living Flag Tribute. As each name of a deceased Veteran is called, a volunteer flag bearer stands, along with family and friends of that Veteran. The May 16 Observer News listed the names of 131 Veterans whose names had been submitted. (Contact below for additions).

The event, held in the Kings Point Veterans Theater, North Clubhouse, is sponsored by Sun City Center’s military veterans’ organizations: Military Officers Association of America (MOAA), Military Order of World Wars (MOWW), American Legion Post #246, Disabled American Veterans of America (DAV), Bob’s Vets, Sons of the American Revolution, USCG Aux Flotilla 75, Silvery Osprey Squadron #64 and Vietnam Veterans of America. It is also supported by the joint efforts of many participating community service organizations.

The Trinity Baptist Church Choir, directed by Rev. Jeffrey Sheffield, will be on hand to perform a musical interlude and tribute to the military services. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard will post the Colors and invocation/benediction will be by Rev. Jeff Sheffield.

Contact for further tribute information or to submit a Veteran’s name: Paul Wheat 813-391-7309 or pawheatjr@aol.com/.