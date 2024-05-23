Obituaries for the week of May 23, 2024

Joy Elaine Dunn

Aug. 5, 1946 – May 7, 2024

Joy Elaine Dunn, 77, of Sun City Center, Florida, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, while on a river cruise in Egypt down the Nile River. She died doing what she loved, traveling the world with her best friend and travel companion.

Born Aug. 5, 1946, in Canton, Ohio, she was the middle daughter of the late Clifford Paul and Deloris (Bruhn) Springer and grew up in Canton, Ohio. It was there she met her soulmate and future husband, the late Michael Paul Dunn, who preceded her in death in July 2007 and has been eagerly awaiting their reunion ever since.

Mike and Joy were wed on July 30, 1966, before welcoming their first daughter, Denise Noel, in 1968. Denise was followed by another daughter, Michelle Joy, born in 1971, and, finally, a son, Paul Christopher, in 1977.

The first chapter of Joy’s professional career required no university degree but was no less demanding than any other profession – she was initially a housewife and stay-at-home mother to their three children, where she diligently spread her love, provided sustenance and created a warm, welcoming home. Once the youngest of the three children was old enough to go to school, Joy began working to fill her days, first as a hostess at a local restaurant in Newark, Ohio, owned by the Dunn family neighbors, then as a travel agent with several different employers in varying locations. It was during this chapter of her life that Joy’s love of travel was initially sparked.

During their marriage, Mike and Joy lived in a variety of states across the country, including (in order) Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Ohio (again), upstate New York and, finally, Missouri, before retiring to the comforts of Florida together. But while living in these different states, Joy began traveling further and further abroad, first to Western Europe (France, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom) before eventually traveling to all seven continents across the world, finally checking off Antarctica and Australia just within the last several years with her Sun City Center group of friends.

During her lifetime, when the duties of parenthood permitted, Joy’s passions included golf, church worship, community service, global cuisine, music and dancing (in addition to travel). Up until her departure for her final trip to Egypt, Joy volunteered her time to, among other worthy causes, Sun City Center United Methodist Church and Habitat for Humanity, as well as the Pelican Players Club at Sun City Center. She treasured the sense of community, charity and closeness to those around her or those in need.

It is hard to fathom how she still found time to play golf four times per week. But that is among the many traits Joy displayed – boundless energy, optimism, warmth and joy. She was a regular presence on the Sun City Center social circuit, attending any and all dances, open houses, holiday parties, golf scrambles and social events she could. Those who knew Joy before she moved to Florida know this was a lifelong trait she displayed in the many far flung places she and Mike lived together, including Newark, OH; Lake George, NY; Joplin, MO; Toledo, OH; Canton, OH; Milwaukee, WI; and Pittsburgh, PA.

Joy will be remembered by all she touched for her kindness and warm smile that lit up every room; engaged conversation; genuine care and concern; deep understanding; unwavering faith and devotion to her Lord, Jesus Christ; adventurous nature; and her love of life. She was full of life, and to say she lead a life well-lived would be an understatement. She was truly the embodiment of joy.

Those who knew her less well would be surprised to learn she was neither the mayor of Sun City Center nor the official social chair – it just seemed that way all the time she lived in King’s Point. She was also known for her stylish flair, colorful jewelry and wardrobe that would light up every occasion.

Joy never slowed down or turned down a social invitation (unless she was on her way to visit one of her children). She always loved lively conversation, a glass of wine or snacking on some nuts, fruit or candy. Despite lacking any formal training, she was sure to be seen dancing or heard singing along to her favorite songs whenever the opportunity presented itself.

Life is beautiful, precious and indeterminate, so dance like no one is watching, take the time to call a loved one or friend, eat that steak or extra piece of pizza, sing like no one can hear you and go to places you’ve never been, but most of all enjoy your family and friends every chance you get.

In addition to her parents, Joy was predeceased by her husband, Mike, and brother-in-law, Lawrence Brown of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Joy is survived by her daughters, Denise (Gary) Trakshel and Michelle (Michael) Thompson and her son, Paul (Toni) Dunn; her grandchildren Giuliana Carina Dunn and Charles Michael Trakshel; her step-grandchildren, Victoria Diane Thompson and Ezekiel Bradley Thompson (whom she loved like her own); her sisters, Sharon (Thomas) Tuersley and Diane (David) Perry; her sister-in-law, Mary Katherine Elizabeth Brown; and several nieces and nephews.

She will also be survived by her spiritually-adoptive sons, Adam Gray and James Mastrodomenico, who never missed a Mother’s Day to tell her thank you for the warmth and comfort she provided.

A memorial service was held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 20, 2024, at Sun City Center United Methodist Church in Sun City Center, FL.

If you would like to make donations in lieu of flowers, please consider The American Heart Association or the Moffitt Cancer Center.

Ann Merrell Gray

Today, we honor the life of Ann (Che) Merrell Gray, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and cherished member of the Ruskin United Methodist Church community. Ann was born on Sept. 22, 1931, in Gary, West Virginia, and throughout her 92 years of life, she touched the hearts of all who knew her.

Che’s love for her family was unparalleled. She is survived by her devoted husband of 74 years, Matthew H. Gray, and her children, Merrell (Joyce), Monty (Sue) and Marty (Kaycin). Ann (Che) was not only a loving mother but also a nurturing grandmother to Matthew (Tasha), Andrew, Kristy (Trey), Tony, Jake and Ellie. Her presence brought joy and warmth to their lives, and her legacy will continue to live on in their hearts.

Beyond her family, Che found immense fulfillment in her faith and her community. Her dedication to the Ruskin United Methodist Church was unwavering, and she found solace and strength in her spiritual journey. Her love for her church family was evident in every aspect of her life, and her contributions will be forever remembered. As we say goodbye to Che today, let us take comfort in the knowledge that she is at peace, surrounded by love and light in the embrace of her Creator. May her soul rest in eternal peace.

Martha Crocker

Martha Jane Crocker (Maha), nee Carter, of 3935 Upper Creek Drive, Sun City Center, FL, passed away on May 9, 2024, at the age of 94.

Martha was born on Jan. 27, 1930, to Bee and Dell Carter in Chipley, FL. Martha graduated from Wimauma High School in 1947.

Martha spent most of her working years as an administrator in the grocery business.

In retirement, Martha was very active in the Summerfield Ladies Club, where she served in many capacities, including president.

Martha was predeceased by her parents, Bee and Dell Carter; her brothers, Talley and Bobby; daughter-in-law, Marty; and grandson, Chris. She is survived by her brother, Terry; three sons, Don, John and Ralph; daughter-in-law, Marilee; and five grandchildren.

We will always carry your memory in our hearts.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to The Hospice House in Sun City Center, FL.

Jessie D. Avery

Jessie Deloris Avery, 86, of Howey-In-The-Hills, born on May 3, 1938, in Dothan, Alabama, entered into eternal rest on May 13, 2024. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed traveling, the Smokey Mountains and homemaking.

She was preceded in death by husband, Willie Jean Avery. She is survived by children, Phyllis Ann Miller (Eddie) of Tavares, Diane Avery of Howey-In-The-Hills and James Allen Avery of Hudson; grandsons, Eddie Jr., Christopher, Cori, Codi and Andrew; great-grandchildren, Peyton, Ava, Mason, Westin, Madelyn and Lillian; brothers, Jerome Tidwell (Louise) and Benny Tidwell (Vandetta); and many other family, and friends.

A funeral service was held Friday, May 17, at 11 a.m. at Hopewell Funeral Home, 6005 South County Road 39, Plant City, where the family received friends beginning at 10 a.m. Committal followed at Springhead Cemetery, Lakeland. Expressions of condolences can be made at www.HopewellFuneral.com/.