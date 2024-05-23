Beanie’s, with new owners, still popular

By LOIS KINDLE

Beanie’s Family Sports Grill has been a favorite hangout for local diners for going on 25 years. The eatery changed hands in February after its original owner, Don “Beanie” Tichy, retired.

Now its new proprietors are making sure the popular Ruskin family sports grill continues to be a great spot for family and friends to gather and dine in a friendly, casual atmosphere.

“The food’s still really good, the servers are friendly and the people who work in the kitchen know what they’re doing,” said longtime customer Chris Guiley, who dines at Beanie’s twice a week with her husband, Don. “I like everything on the menu.

The fettucine and spaghetti are wonderful; the burgers and wings are great.

“We’ve been customers for 17 years, and the place is still packed Friday and Saturday nights,” she said.

Beanie’s is now owned by two couples, Miguel Cervantes and his wife, Sandy, and Roger Swyear and his wife, Terri – all of Apollo Beach. The Cervantes’ operate the eatery, and the Swyears are investors. Most of the former Beanie’s staff stayed on to work with them.

Thomas Wilson is the restaurant’s head chef/kitchen manager, and Nathalie Nieve manages front of the house, including the host staff, servers and bartenders.

Beanie’s menu offers family-style, “mother-cookin’” good food for the entire family. Its wide array of appetizers include fried mushrooms, jalapeño poppers and Wisconsin cheese curds; fried pickle chips, onion rings, chicken fingers and a jumbo pretzel; Buffalo or coconut shrimp, fish nuggets, loaded fries and Beanie’s famous loaded chips.

It features three different salads; a daily homemade soup and chili; fish, shrimp or chicken-strip baskets; and its ever popular wings, which are served with a choice of heat and variety of homemade sauces.

It also includes four, all-day dinners: liver and onions, fried chicken, spaghetti or alfredo with chicken or shrimp.

That’s not all.

Burgers are the bomb at Beanie’s. All eight of them include a half-pound of fresh, never-frozen beef served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, a pickle spear, plus a choice of homemade chips, fries, Cole slaw, baked beans or veggie of the day.

There’s also a patty melt on grilled rye with Swiss cheese and grilled onions.

Beanie’s is known for its Ruebens, BBQ pulled pork and beef sandwiches and nine other handhelds. There’s also a kids menu for customers 12 and younger and homemade desserts.

“We’ll also be adding a chimichanga and other Latino dishes like pozole,” Cervantes said.

The eatery offers daily specials, as well. It features an events/meeting room with a dedicated staff for large parties and business gatherings. With a minimum food and drink order, rental is free.

Beanie’s has a full-service bar and daily happy hour from 2 to 6 p.m., plus specials on wine, bottles and well drinks.

Business hours are Tuesday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant is closed Sunday & Monday.

Beanie’s will host its re-grand opening celebration with drink and appetizer specials from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4.

The restaurant is located at 2002 U.S. 41 S, Ruskin. All major credit cards are accepted.

For more information, visit www.beaniesruskin.com or call 813-649-1700.