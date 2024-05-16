Sumner softball ends state tourney run

By FRANCIS FEDOR

Stingray softball lost in the first round of the FHSAA (State Playoffs) 6-5 to the Steinbrenner Warriors on Thursday, May 9. Sumner entered the tourney as a seven seed and faced the second seeded Warriors.

The ‘Rays got on the scoreboard first with a three-run first inning, but the Warriors plated two in their half of the first inning. Sumner added a run in the second, which was their final run of the game. Steinbrenner added two-run innings in the third and fourth. Karlee Salisbury, a junior, drove in two runs, going 1-3 at the plate, and sophomore Sa’Myra Cameron drove in the other Stingray run. Freshman Riley Wine and Jaelyn Joiner both had two-hit games. Warrior sophomore Lilly Patton relieved senior Saige Sampson to earn the win with three innings of scoreless softball. Aliyanis Stubbs surrendered all six runs, five earned, in four innings of work.

It was a solid season for a team without any seniors. They will contend for a district championship again next season. Jaelyn Joiner led the team with a .511 average, .570 on-base percentage and 15 stolen bases. Aliyanis Stubbs led the ‘Rays with 13 doubles and five triples. Stubbs was also the go to for starting pitching, finishing the season with eight wins and eight losses, a number of those losses being close games that could have been in the win column with a little more offense.

Sumner baseball bids adieu to seniors who will go on to play baseball at college. Anthony Jacquez, the holder of the best ERA of the pitching staff, will stay close, heading to Hillsborough County Community College. Devin Mena will be attending Florida Southern, and Gavin Albritton is headed the furthest away, as he has been accepted at West Virginia Wesleyan. The Stingrays look to return a strong roster. Sebastian Peralta led the team in batting average (.394), on base percentage (.518), HRs (3), runs (23), hits (26) and slugging percentage (.621). Winston Pennant led the team in doubles (7) and RBIs (18) and has flashed power with a couple of HRs.

The Stingrays, both softball and baseball, have solid programs and will continue to build upon this season’s success.