Obituaries for the week of May 16, 2024

Frank N. Butler

Frank N. Butler of Sun City Center, FL, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on May 9, 2024.

He was born in Hartland, ME, on Jan. 27, 1947, to Edward and Gladys (Raymond) Butler.

He leaves behind a daughter, Jenn LaValley from Vermont; sons, Scott Butler and Josh (Sylvia) Butler from Illinois; grandsons, Nathan and Jordan Butler, Noah Garcia; and sister, Rosemary (Richard) Bartlett from Herman, Maine.

He was predeceased by his parents; sister, Gladys Knowles; and son-in-law, Paul LaValley.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Maine. Arrangements are in the care of Sun City Center Funeral Home, Sun City Center, FL.

John M. Breaugh

John M. Breaugh, 88, passed away on April 24, 2024. John spent 35 years in public education, primarily in the Lansing (Michigan) School District, seven years of which he was a teacher of emotionally disturbed and mentally impaired students.

He served 28 years as administrator of the Marvin E. Beekman Center.

After retirement he pursued his lifelong hobby of painting. When living in Sun City Center, he was exposed to plein air painting, which he continued to enjoy in his later years, often completing oil paintings from his many travels. He continued his love of travel with his wife, Vicki, as they traveled all over the world. In all, he traveled to all of the United States, all seven continents and some 75 countries.

Donations may be made to The Shinsky Orphanage NPH-USA c/o John and Cindy Shinsky, 12619 Paradise Drive, Dewitt, MI 48820.

Carl Nelson Smith

Carl Nelson Smith, 72, of Wimauma, FL, passed away on Sunday May 5, 2024. Carl, known by most as Ned, was a native of Tampa and a lifelong resident of Wimauma. Ned enjoyed being outdoors and activities such as fishing, kayaking, gardening and flying para-planes. He was known for being a loving father of four and grandfather of four as well.

Ned was preceded in death by his father, William E. Smith; mother, Christine Smith; brother, William “Eddie” Smith, Jr. and sister, Diann Floyd.

Ned is survived by his son, Ryan Nelson Smith (Shauna); daughters, Danita Franklin (Kevin); Brandi Warner (Jay) and Kelly Smith and grandchildren, Kaley, Elijah, Clayton, and Chloe.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to LifePath Hospice.

Services are being held May 25, 2024 at 10 a.m. at Fellowship Primitive Baptist Church and Cemetery, 10232 State Road 674 Wimauma, FL 33598. Followed by a reception at Northside Baptist Church inside the Fellowship Hall, 1301 N US 41 Ruskin, FL 33570.