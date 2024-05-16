Lennard Flag Football ends season in state finals

By FRANCIS FEDOR

Lennard Longhorn flag football had a season to remember, making it to state finals after wins over Alonso, Sumner, Newsome and the Wellington Wolverines in the semifinal game on Friday night in Tampa. The 7-0 shutout semifinal win over the Wolverines moved the Longhorns to the state final game on Saturday, May 11, at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers indoor practice facility, against the #3 ranked Palmetto Panthers (#1 seed in state tourney). The Panthers only loss was on April 3 against Edison, in a one-point loss. The #4 ranked Lennard (#2 seed) stayed with Palmetto until the very end, with the Panthers scoring the game-winning touchdown with four seconds left in the game. The Longhorns lost 26-25 in a game that offered a very competitive matchup.

The Longhorns lost the toss, but as has been the case in many football leagues, including the NFL and others, the team winning the toss defers and the toss loser takes the ball first. On Saturday, Palmetto won the toss and put its defense on the field. The Longhorns prolific offense took the ball inside the 10-yard line, but turned the ball over at the goal line. The Longhorns held and scored the game’s first points on their next drive to take the early lead. The teams traded TD scores before the half ended; Palmetto threatened at the goal line after a roughing the passer penalty, but the Lennard defense held and took a 13-0 lead into the half. Palmetto took the ball to start the second half and drove the length of the field to score its first points. Lennard took over, but the Panthers picked off a pass and took it to the house to even the score at 13. The teams again traded scores, and with the Panthers up 20-19, Lennard scored midway through the fourth quarter to go back on top 25-20. Palmetto used the remaining time to drive the ball down field to setup an exciting and heartbreaking ending to the game. The Panthers scored the game’s final TD with four seconds left on the clock. Lennard had the ball back and attempted a number of lateral passes on the game’s last play, ending with the last Longhorn to touch the ball stepping out of bounds.

It was a tough ending to a very successful 19-4 Longhorn flag football season, a season the teammates will remember fondly once the sadness of the loss wears off. A number of the players have been recognized at the conference level with senior QB Abby Elwell and senior WR Kate Keith being named to the first team. Second team honors went to junior WR Kyah Vance, junior WR Layla Crawford and sophomore WR Sydney Elizondo. The coaches and players have accomplished what every team strives for, a chance at winning a state title and competing proudly until the very end. And the Longhorn fans turned out in force to support their team on a late afternoon indoor setting in the state championship and closing the end of an amazing adventure.

Photos available for purchase at https://francisfedorfotography.zenfolio.com/ and https://www.maxpreps.com/photography/photographers/ Florida-Francis Fedor

Photography Service Inquiries: Email: FrancisFotography@Outlook.com Phone: 202-683-9691.