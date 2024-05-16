Florida shelter dogs set ‘to find their humans at Mega Dog Adoption event in May

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Hillsborough County residents in the market to add a four-legged friend to the family have a great opportunity to do so this weekend at the Florida Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds in Plant City.

Aimed to “help homeless dogs find their humans,” the Mega Adoption event is scheduled for May 17 to 19 in the Grimes Family Agricultural Center, featuring dogs from nine Florida shelters. Event hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. all three days, and all pups will be vaccinated, spayed/neutered and microchipped. Moreover, adoption fees will be waived.

“I’m glad they’re having the event because it’s a great idea,” said Mollie Anderson, of Riverview, who for years has adopted and fostered dogs, and often rescue dogs with special needs. “There’s way too many dogs in shelters, and there are people who really do want a dog and would treat a dog well.”

According to Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center officials, the center is at 140 percent capacity for dogs, with some having been at the shelter for more than 100 days. They note as well that dogs that spend excessive time in shelters are at risk of developing fear, anxiety and stress and that adopting or fostering shelter dogs can help alleviate depression in these animals.

Officials say pet adoption works for both parties, with the adopter “getting a new bestie” and the pup taken home “saved from a life behind kennel bars.” The action, in turn, frees up kennel space for another dog in need.

Before adopting, Anderson said it’s important to know what you’re getting into.

“When you adopt a dog, you’re accepting their issues and health problems, if they have any, and the responsibility that comes along with it, including vet visits, grooming, medication and dental work,” Anderson said. “Before you adopt a dog, make sure you have the financial resources to take care of the dog.”

As for the benefits of dog ownership, there are many, Anderson said, and one that bears special mention for homeless pups.

“Dogs are a lot smarter than people sometimes give them credit for,” Anderson said. “Rescue dogs seem to know you rescued them, and they are very appreciative.”

Anderson said she and her husband, Billy, have acquired and adopted five puppies and seven rescue dogs, respectively, since 1996. “The unconditional love you get from a dog,” that’s a big plus, Anderson said. “They’re so accepting, and they’re so loving, no matter what. Humans should be more like dogs.”

Beyond the three-day Mega Adoption, dogs and cats are available for adoption at the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center, at 440 North Falkenburg Road, Tampa. Dogs will not be available to adopt at the center during the May 17-19 event; cat adoptions will continue as always. Animals are available to adopt, foster or take home on a trial basis, known as a “pawdition.”

For more, and to view shelter animals, visit the shelter online at www.petinfo@hcfl.gov/. Call 813-301-7387. The Florida Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds is at 2508 West Oak Ave., Plant City.