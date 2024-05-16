Apollo Beach to get freestanding, full-service ER

By LOIS KINDLE

Site development is under way for HCA Florida South Shore Hospital’s freestanding Emergency Room in Apollo Beach. The land’s been cleared and the property is currently being built up and leveled, with construction set to begin within the next six weeks.

This $18 million-project is aimed at improving access to health care and emergency services in this rapidly growing, waterside community. The 10,860-square-foot ER will be located on the east side of U.S. 41 North near Harbor Isles and across from MiraBay. It’s projected grand opening is February 2025.

“This is a full-service emergency room for the entire family, not a walk-in clinic,” said Cathy Edmisten, HCA South Shore Hospital CEO. “It will be open 24/7, be staffed by an ER physician, registered nurses, imaging and laboratory technologists, housekeeping and engineering personnel, and function as a department of our hospital.”

The standalone ER will have 11 beds, a trauma room for life-threatening emergencies and offer CT (computerized tomography) scans, ultrasound, lab and radiology services.

David Link, South Shore Hospital’s new vice president of operations, will be responsible for its oversight.

“If someone needs to be admitted to the hospital for further care, we’ll have our own ambulances available to bring them,” Edmisten said.

So soon, if you or anyone in your family needs quick medical attention for issues like abdominal pain, a breathing problem or uncontrolled bleeding; a broken bone, concussion, burns or the flu; a heart condition or heart attack; high fever, traumatic injury, sepsis, stroke, wounds or other chronic, severe medical conditions, South Shore’s medical team will be right around the corner.

“We’re progressing quickly and are thrilled to be offering exceptional emergency care services to the residents of Apollo Beach and the surrounding South Shore community,” Edmisten added. “We aim to be the go-to hospital for all of their needs.”

In other news

In June, HCA Florida Healthcare will be breaking ground on property on U.S. 301 at North River Ranch (just north of Moccasin Wallow Road) in Parrish. The company will be building another standalone emergency room called the HCA Florida North River Ranch Emergency, which is expected to open in July 2025.

The facility will eventually be attached to a brand new HCA Florida Healthcare hospital to be built in the future.