South Shore’s biggest block party a go

By LOIS KINDLE

Pigs in the Parking Lot BBQ, Beer & Blues Fest is back, and everyone’s invited to grab a blanket or lawn chair and come join the fun.

Hosted by the Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce, it’s set for Friday, May 17, from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Hillsborough Community College SouthShore Campus, 551 24th St. NE, Ruskin.

Admission to the party and parking are free. The only thing you pay for are food and cold beverages, beer and wine. In addition to BBQ and other food vendors, the event will feature live blues music by Charlie Morris at 5:15 p.m. and Doug Demming & the Jewel Tones at 7:30, kids activities, arts/craft vendors and local business vendors.

“When we were packing up the Ruskin Seafood Festival years ago, the committee thought we should have a BBQ event in between the next one that would also attract families but be more affordable,” said Melanie Davis, the chamber’s executive director. “You can come to experience it all, come for the food and music or just come out to have a beer. It’s like a giant block party to enjoy with your friends and neighbors.”

Some folks even bring along a pig, she said.

Be sure to come hungry; there’ll everything from ribs, pulled pork, hog bombs and chicken wings to shrimp and bacon-wrapped scallops, Spectrum squeezed lemonade and empanadas from Roots Southern BBQ, BubbaQue’s BBQ, The Wing Wagon, Sweet Tea Tiki Bar, Ruskin Seafood Co., C & J Specialty, Experienced Autism Alliance, Sabrosito Latin Fusion, Cold Stone Creamery and The Stuffed Cookie.

Among the vendors will be Fox & Friends Veterinary Hospital, Krewe of the South Shore Marauders, Stretch Lab, Hillsborough County Property Appraiser Bob Henriquez, Critter Adoption and Rescue Effort, Bikes for Christ, Stretch Zone, Retreat for Heroes, Misfits Trinkets and We Dig Plants. Strada Stretta Ranch is bringing some of its farm animals.

Pigs in the Parking Lot is sponsored by the chamber, HCC SouthShore, Lavish Loos, Ballfer Fence, Flooring Master, South Shore Signs, Grease Monkey, Majesty Title, Edward Jones – Sean Andrews and Rise Serrano.

For more information, call 813-645-1366 or email Melanie@southshorechamberofcommerce.org/.

If You Go

WHAT: Pigs in the Parking Lot BBQ, Beer & Blues Festival

WHERE: HCC SouthShore Campus, 551 24th St. NE, Ruskin

WHEN: May 17, 5 to 10 p.m.

COST: Free admission and parking; food and beverages for sale

FEATURES: Food, business and nonprofit vendors, arts and crafts, live blues music, cold beer and wine

INFORMATION: 813-645-1366 or melanie@southshorechamberofcommerce.org