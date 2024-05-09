Home News South Shore’s biggest block party a go
News

South Shore’s biggest block party a go

by theObserver

By LOIS KINDLE

Pigs in the Parking Lot BBQ, Beer & Blues Fest is back, and everyone’s invited to grab a blanket or lawn chair and come join the fun.

Hosted by the Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce, it’s set for Friday, May 17, from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Hillsborough Community College SouthShore Campus, 551 24th St. NE, Ruskin.

Admission to the party and parking are free. The only thing you pay for are food and cold beverages, beer and wine. In addition to BBQ and other food vendors, the event will feature live blues music by Charlie Morris at 5:15 p.m. and Doug Demming & the Jewel Tones at 7:30, kids activities, arts/craft vendors and local business vendors.

LOIS KINDLE FILE PHOTO
The last Pigs in the Parking Lot BBQ, Beer & Blues Fest was the SouthShore Chamber’s 10th annual, held at the Summerfield Crossings Golf Club in Riverview in 2019. This year’s laid-back block party is the first since the pandemic hit in 2020.

RONNIE SIMPSON PHOTO
Doug Demming & the Jewel Tones will perform at 7:30 p.m. May 17 at the Pigs in the Parking Lot BBQ, Beer & Blues Fest at HCC SouthShore, 551 24th St. NE, Ruskin. Charlie Morris will perform at 5:15 p.m.

“When we were packing up the Ruskin Seafood Festival years ago, the committee thought we should have a BBQ event in between the next one that would also attract families but be more affordable,” said Melanie Davis, the chamber’s executive director. “You can come to experience it all, come for the food and music or just come out to have a beer. It’s like a giant block party to enjoy with your friends and neighbors.”

Some folks even bring along a pig, she said.

Be sure to come hungry; there’ll everything from ribs, pulled pork, hog bombs and chicken wings to shrimp and bacon-wrapped scallops, Spectrum squeezed lemonade and empanadas from Roots Southern BBQ, BubbaQue’s BBQ, The Wing Wagon, Sweet Tea Tiki Bar, Ruskin Seafood Co., C & J Specialty, Experienced Autism Alliance, Sabrosito Latin Fusion, Cold Stone Creamery and The Stuffed Cookie.

LOIS KINDLE FILE PHOTO
Pigs in the Parking Lot BBQ, Beer & Blues Fest is back, and everyone’s invited to grab a blanket or lawn chair and come join the fun.

Among the vendors will be Fox & Friends Veterinary Hospital, Krewe of the South Shore Marauders, Stretch Lab, Hillsborough County Property Appraiser Bob Henriquez, Critter Adoption and Rescue Effort, Bikes for Christ, Stretch Zone, Retreat for Heroes, Misfits Trinkets and We Dig Plants. Strada Stretta Ranch is bringing some of its farm animals.
Pigs in the Parking Lot is sponsored by the chamber, HCC SouthShore, Lavish Loos, Ballfer Fence, Flooring Master, South Shore Signs, Grease Monkey, Majesty Title, Edward Jones – Sean Andrews and Rise Serrano.

For more information, call 813-645-1366 or email Melanie@southshorechamberofcommerce.org/.

If You Go

WHAT: Pigs in the Parking Lot BBQ, Beer & Blues Festival

WHERE: HCC SouthShore Campus, 551 24th St. NE, Ruskin

WHEN: May 17, 5 to 10 p.m.

COST: Free admission and parking; food and beverages for sale

FEATURES: Food, business and nonprofit vendors, arts and crafts, live blues music, cold beer and wine

INFORMATION: 813-645-1366 or melanie@southshorechamberofcommerce.org

0 comment
0
Facebook

You may also like

Residents in uproar about major tree-removal project

South Shore Hospital has new vice president of...

May 11 ‘Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive’

Builders in Wimauma celebrate ‘topping out’ at Hillsborough’s...

Can you give a smidge for Smudge?

Southeastern Guide Dogs is now called Dogs Inc.

Stacy White named 2024 Theodore Roosevelt Hillsborough Forever...

The hunt is on in Cirque de la...

East Bay Theatre Department to present Chicago: Teen...

Doris Ross Reddick Elementary School namesake remembered for...

Follow by Email
Facebook