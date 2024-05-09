South Shore Hospital has new vice president of operations

By LOIS KINDLE

David Link is HCA Florida South Shore Hospital’s newest addition to CEO Cathy Edmisten’s senior management team.

As the new vice president of operations, he is the hospital’s second in command and has assumed a full slate of duties to go with the title. He’s replacing Sarah Tavener, who was promoted to chief operating officer at Montgomery Regional Hospital in Lewisville, Virginia.

“For now, he’ll be responsible for facilities management, emergency preparedness, rehabilitation therapy, environmental services, laboratory and imaging services, the cardiovascular lab and respiratory services,” Edmiston said.

“He was an ideal candidate,” she continued. “I didn’t really even consider anyone else. David has more than 24 years of experience with HCA Healthcare, which began in health information management and then involved working his way through other operational areas of the hospital. He understands the regulatory requirements for hospital management, builds strong teams and firmly believes in community engagement. His friendly, open nature is a welcome addition to our team.”

It’s certainly a big job.

“In his new role, Link will oversee all aspects of operations at South Shore Hospital, including strategic planning, resource allocation, process improvement and quality assurance initiatives,” wrote Debra McKell, director of media relations for HCA Healthcare West Florida Division in a recent press release. “He will work closely with hospital leadership to optimize efficiency, enhance patient experience and ensure the delivery of high-quality care to our community.”

Prior to joining South Shore Hospital, Link held numerous leadership positions with hospitals in Alaska, Utah and Tennessee, including ethics and compliance officer, health information management director, manager of document imaging center and more.

David earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Anchorage (Alaska) in 2007 and a master’s in healthcare administration from Weber State University (Davis, Utah). He’s a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and has FEMA Incident Command and Hazmat Operations certificates.

“I originally wanted to be a psychologist, but the doctor route wasn’t my thing,” he said.

The 42-year-old (Eagle River), Alaska native spent the first 26 years of his life there.

“I loved growing up in Alaska, but I was excited for adventures in the lower 48,” he said.

Thus began all the moves he made that eventually led him to Florida and South Shore Hospital in Sun City Center.

“I was attracted to the smaller, integrated community, where I could just not be in it but a member of it,” Link said. “I’m looking forward to meeting everyone, getting to know the hospital’s leadership and staff, learning about the community and interacting with the people in it.”

In his spare time, Link enjoys all kinds of outdoor activities, including hiking, spending time on the beach, going to theme parks with his family and restoring a ’68 Camaro.

While he looks for a home in this area, his wife, Allyson, and their 9-year-old triplets, Aurora, Madelyn and Gavin, remain in Utah until the children finish their school year.

In the meantime, Link’s begun his new duties at South Shore Hospital, which he already says has a happy friendly environment.

Cathy’s built a really great culture here, and I’m happy to be a part of it,” he said.