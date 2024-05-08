Obituaries for the week of May 9, 2024

Loren R. Schulenberg

Loren R. Schulenberg, age 89, formerly of White Bear Lake, MN, was called home on April 26, 2024, in Sun City Center, FL, with his children by his side. He was born April 29, 1934, in Fargo, ND. He graduated from Fargo Central HS, where he was a well-known basketball player and a member of the National Athletic Honor Society. He attended NDSU for two years and then joined the Army, stationed at Fort Ord in Monterey. He married Harriet (Lee) Ellenson in 1956. After the Army he graduated from San Jose State University; they moved to Minnesota when he joined 3M Company, serving 33 years in Human Resource Mgmt.

In his 32 years of retirement, Loren and Lee were very active, taking many domestic and international trips; they also loved to cruise. After spending nine years in Hot Springs Village, AR, they moved to Florida and settled in Sun City Center. They enjoyed many years as members of Caloosa Golf & Country Club, participating in the various golf and social activities. He was also an avid football fan. He will be missed by many.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilma and Walter Schulenberg; wife Lee; son, Rodney; and brother, Don Schulenberg. Loren is survived by son, David (Deb), and daughters, Lori Lowell (Chuck), Debbie Larson (fiancé Dave), Jodie Kulla (Tim). He is also survived by 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Wally Schulenberg; sister-in-law, Lois Northrup; and special friends, Grace Kelver, Paul Granum and Dallen Peterson.

Funeral service will be on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1660 Birch Lake Ave, White Bear Lake. Visitation is one hour prior.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Sun City Center Emergency Squad.

Josephine Moses

Josephine Moses, 84, of Sun City Center, FL, passed away on April 28, 2024. Josephine was born in Pikeville, KY. She was employed by Ford Motor Co. for 30 years. She was the leader of TOP’s in Kings Point for many years.

Josephine is survived by her son, Rick Vance (Tammy); a brother, Lee Ball; and nieces, Darlene Delauder and Colleen Moore. She is preceded in death by her husband, Mark Moses; her ex-husband, Glenn A. Vance; her mother, Didema Ball and father, Ballard Ball; sister, Mary Ellen Varney; nephew, Ralph Varney; and nieces, Charlene Johnson and Judy Varney.

Richard D. Kreiger Jr.

Richard D. Kreiger Jr., 83, of Sun City Center, FL, died at home on March 11, 2024. He was born in Peoria, IL. to Richard and Adelaide Kryzwycki Kreiger on September 7, 1940.

Mr. Kreiger was a member of the Illinois Air National Guard, retiring in 1995 with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He was an avid bowler and golfer, with a certified hole-in-one; a lapidarian; and a Disney enthusiast.

Mr. Kreiger was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Kreiger, and his brother.

He is survived by a son, Richard Kreiger III (Rebecca) of Cary, IL; a daughter, Julie Stielow (Mark) of Horsham, PA; four grandchildren, Emily Kreiger, Matthew Kreiger, Michael Kreiger and Kai Stielow. He is also survived by his sister, Geraldine Thurman, along with several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held later in the year. Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior or St. Jude’s.

Charles Joseph Ganster

Charles Joseph “Joe” Ganster of Sun City Center passed away at the age of 80 years after a long and courageous battle with lung cancer. Joe was born in May of 1943 in Reading, Pennsylvania.

He is survived by his sisters, Marcia Charlton and Joan Gusavage; his brothers-in-law, Gary Gusavage and Dave Charlton; his former wife, Joyce Ganster; their daughters, Tara Dakoff, Nadene Sawyer and Amy Ganster; his sons-in-law, Aaron Dakoff and Tony Carraway; and his three grandchildren, Quinn, Jacob and Jackson. He is also survived by a large host of loving extended family and dedicated friends across the globe, who shared their lives together, gave him the strength to fight and made each day better with shared laughter.

Please visit his online tribute for details on joining his celebration of life: https://www.online-tribute.com/joeganster/.

Sylvia and Vince Robbio

Sylvia E. (D’Attorro Zotti) Robbio, 95, of Sun City Center, FL, formerly of Rhode Island, California and Nevada, passed away peacefully on March 23, with her husband of 35 years, Vincent (Vince) Robbio, Jr., at her side.

God knew that they could not be apart for long, so he took Vince into his loving arms four weeks later, on April 22.

Sylvia, the daughter of Domenico and Emelia (Giglio) D’Attorro, was born in Providence, RI, on Oct. 8, 1928.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, Robert Zotti; her sisters, Evelyn Ferruolo, Ida Zarrella, Josephine Coletta, Ernestine Scorpio and Dorothy Martinelli; and her brothers, John and Antonio D’Attorro.

A graduate of North Providence High School, Sylvia was a hairdresser as well as an employee of Blue Cross/Blue Shield of RI.

She was an avid golfer who won many tournaments. She introduced Vince to the sport, and it quickly became his passion as well. They enjoyed golfing well into their 89’s, and golf course communities dictated where they lived in the above four states.

Sylvia leaves behind her son, Robert; her granddaughter, Vanessa; her grandson, Robby and wife, Davina; and her grandchildren, Vaughn and Evana, and Robin (Zotti) Bradley; along with several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Vincent J. Robbio, Jr., 94, the son of Vincent J. Sr., and Louise (Marzilli) Robbio, was born in Providence, RI, on Sept. 13, 1929.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife, Mary (Modlin) Robbio; his sisters, Alice Bessette, Jennie Cambio and Louise Gilmore; and his beloved nephews, Alfred Cambio, Jr., and James and Robert Gilmore.

Vince was an educator for 33 years, beginning his career at North Providence High School. In 1955, he moved to California, where he taught business at Redondo Beach High School before finishing out his long career at Aviation High School in Manhattan Beach. He led the Future Business Leaders of America Club and was adored and remembered by many of his former students who kept in touch with him through phone calls, letters and holiday cards. He cherished these ongoing relationships.

Through the generosity of his high school guidance counselor and mentor, M. Beatrice Ward, Vince received his bachelor’s degree at Bryant University. He went on to earn his master’s degree at Loyola University of Los Angeles.

Music was Vince’s lifelong passion. At age 4, he danced in recitals. In high school, he played in a band and performed in concerts. He sang in various church choirs and also performed solos. His instrument of choice was the accordion. He produced several CD’s for the enjoyment of family and friends.

He will forever be held in the memories of his family members, Helen Hufty, Melinda and John Nelson, Mary Lou Wiese, Raymond and Linda Gilmore, David and Lyn Gilmore, Michael and Deborah Gilmore; his step-family, whom he shared with his wife; along with several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great- nephews.

Sylvia and Vince’s love story was extraordinary. High school sweethearts, upon graduation they went their separate ways, each marrying someone else. Many years later, they sadly lost their spouses due to illnesses.

In 1988, while visiting family in Rhode Island, Vince gathered up the courage to call Sylvia and invite her to dinner. She accepted, and three months later, they were wed.

Sylvia’s memorial service was held on April 2 at Freedom Plaza Assisted Living/Memory Care, Sun City Center, FL.

Vince’s memorial service was held on May 6 at St. John the Divine Episcopal Church, Sun City Center, FL, where Father Lee Miller was a prominent person in Vince’s life.

Sylvia and Vince were interred in the columbarium in the very peaceful Memory Garden on the grounds of the church.

Their families wish to thank Sun City Center Funeral Home for their invaluable assistance, Chapters Hospice for their compassion and guidance and Freedom Plaza Assisted Living/Memory Care for always being there when we couldn’t. You took care of Sylvia and Vince as though they were your own family, and you will never be forgotten.

John J. Dudzik Jr.

John “Jack” J. Dudzik Jr., 86, of Sun City Center, FL., passed away peacefully on April 7, 2024, following a long illness. John was born in Lewiston, Maine, on Aug. 28, 1937, and grew up in Auburn, Maine. He proudly served four years in the U.S. Marines.

John was preceded in death by his parents, John Sr. and Elizabeth Dudzik; his first wife, Mary (Burrows) Dudzik; and his son, Stephen Dudzik. John is survived by his loving wife, Dolores Dudzik; sons, Michael (Bridget) Dudzik and John “Jay” Dudzik III; stepchildren, Michael Tenerowicz and Teresa (Mark) Kavanagh; grandchildren, Sean, Matthew, Josh, Jessica and Jack; and siblings, Sandra Hodgkins, Sharon LaFrance and Michael Dudzik.

In his memory memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Food Pantry, 16650 US 301 Wimauma, FL 33598.