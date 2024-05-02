The hunt is on in Cirque de la Mort murder-mystery-dinner show

By LOIS KINDLE

There’s nothing like dinner and a show, and the Pelican Players is producing an original humdinger you won’t want to miss, May 17 and 18 at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Sun City Center.

Written by local playwright James Williams, Cirque de la Morte, [Circus of Death] is an original mystery farce revolving around the sudden disappearance of Guido the Great just as the circus is about to start. It’s up to the audience to get involved in helping Officer Fran unravel the twisted trail to his whereabouts. The hunt is on to find him.

The play’s strange cast of circus performers includes Prissy, a bearded lady and skilled knife thrower; the strongman Rebel; Lubanah, a snake charmer; a half-man, half-woman character named Freaky, who is also a chain saw artist; ring mistress Madam Marguerite; Officer Fran; and Siamese twins, Cinnamon & Mace, axe-throwing specialists.

All performers and directors are members of the Pelican Players.

The event will feature a prize(s) for one to three people who correctly solve the whodunit.

The doors to Fellowship Hall will open at 4:30 p.m., and the show starts at 5. It’s staged in three 20- to 25-minute segments with an hour or so for the meal and 15 to 20 minutes for dessert in between.

Speaking of food, the meal will include Chicken Marsala, potatoes, veggies, dessert and a beverage prepared by Carr’s Custom Catering. Seating is cabaret-style.

“It’s a fun escape – a great show with good food and lots of laughs,” said Williams, one of the play’s three collaborative directors. The others are Diane Keyes and Kevin Steinke.

Tickets are $30 per person, and they’re available at the church office, 1239 Del Webb Blvd. W, Sun City Center, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or in the lobby after Sunday service. For information, call 813-634-1252.

Williams has written four other plays for greater Sun City Center audiences: National Storyteller Championship, Murder at Flontrachet Vineyard, Crimes of Fashion and Scorned in Sun City Center.

The Pelican Players is providing some financial support, some rehearsal space, props, costumes and publicity for the play.

“We [the Players] keep seniors active through their involvement on stage and backstage and providing engaging entertainment,” said Steinke. “And we educate youth through our scholarship fund with the Community Foundation Tampa Bay.