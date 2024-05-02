Stacy White named 2024 Theodore Roosevelt Hillsborough Forever Conservation Award

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

With his mother in attendance, former Hillsborough County Commissioner Stacy White received the 2024 Theodore Roosevelt Hillsborough Forever Conservation Award.

That he brought his mother with him to the April 17 board meeting to receive his recognition was a no-brainer. As Commissioner Pat Kemp put it, a passion for conservation, “so often it’s something that’s passed on to you by your parents.”

As a fifth-generation native of Hillsborough County, White graduated from East Bay High School in Gibsonton. He served on the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) from 2014 to 2022.

The award he received in April honors an individual, or group, that exemplifies dedication to preserving county natural resources. Nominations this year closed Feb. 29. The award is presented annually at a BOCC meeting that coincides with National Arbor Day, which this year was April 26.

Award selection criteria include that the nominee “must have made a significant contribution to one or more environmental projects, programs or issues of special concern over their lifetime,” and that the nominee “shows persistence and dedication to long-term conservation of the county’s natural resources, demonstrates integrity in performance toward conservation goals and displays attributes of true conservation stewardship.”

Among White’s accomplishments, Kemp said he championed the planning and funding for Pebble Park in Riverview, which opened in 2022 and led a global initiative to get Congress to authorize the necessary studies for the Little Manatee River to be designated as a scenic river under the federal Wild and Scenic Rivers Act. The act protects more than 13,400 miles of rivers and streams nationwide. According to federal officials, designation as a river under this act affords the strongest form of protection for free-flowing rivers and streams.

Kemp noted also that White “promoted and led the way in securing record ELAPP funding levels that were the highest in decades.” She noted the program has great support among county voters.

According to a 2021 University of South Florida library post, the Environmental Lands Acquisition and Protection Program (ELAPP), established by Hillsborough County voters in the 1980s, has since protected more than 61,000 acres of rare county habitat. The citizen-led program in 2014 was officially renamed in honor of Jan K. Platt, who supported and advocated the program during her tenure as a commissioner from 1978-2002.

Kemp further noted that White served on the policy board of the Tampa Bay Estuary program as well as other boards and councils that protect the environment.

Noting its importance and significance to White, Kemp presented to him a framed photo of the Bullfrog Creek Wildlife and Environmental Area in Wimauma. She likewise noted that as part of his recognition, White would be able to choose an enhancement project valued at $2,000 for a Hillsborough County nature area of his choosing. White said he has chosen tree and vegetation plantings at the FishHawk Creek Nature Preserve.

White’s name is to join the seven others etched for permanent recognition on a plaque that hangs in a second-floor showcase at the Frederick B. Karl County Center in Tampa. Commissioners unanimously approved the award in 2017.

In helping to establish the award, White said its aim is to showcase conservation and that doing so around Arbor Day is a nice touch.

“Conservation is important because conservation lands provide recreational opportunities for our citizens and enhance ecotourism opportunities and because wildlife doesn’t have a voice and, therefore, needs people to protect it without being asked,” White said.

According to White, Hillsborough, one of Florida’s 10 most populous counties, ranked number one in the percent of local conservation lands, yet it ranks only number nine in total conservation lands. He said that’s because of a much higher percentage of state and federal conservation lands in the counties that rank ahead of Hillsborough.

These numbers, White said, “paint a powerful picture of the importance of our ELAPP program, which has always enjoyed strong, bipartisan support.” “Without it,” he added, “we would have very little natural green space near Hillsborough County.”

White, like Kemp, applauded the late Gus Muench for funding the Theodore Roosevelt Hillsborough Forever Conservation Award. “Gus is a conservation legend,” White said, noting that Muench supported as well ELAPP’s establishment.

In closing his remarks, White thanked and recognized his wife, mom, kids and mother-in-law, and their new life in the Great Smokey Mountains. White said his dad, likely watching the award presentation via a televised link, is “an avid outdoorsman and fisherman, who made me the conservationist that I am.”