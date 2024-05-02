Southeastern Guide Dogs is now called Dogs Inc.

By LOIS KINDLE

Southeastern Guide Dogs Inc. began doing business this week as Dogs Inc.

The updated moniker will more accurately reflect the reach of the Palmetto-based 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization, the breadth of its offerings and bolster support for its mission of raising and training extraordinary dogs that transform lives.

“At this very moment, over 500 people are eagerly hoping to meet their match with one of our magnificent dogs – and over 700 graduates are counting on us for ongoing support and guidance,” said CEO Titus Herman. “But we could not expand our reach and kindle more hope as ‘Southeastern Guide Dogs Inc.’

“That’s why we adopted a new moniker, a name that reflects our expanded mission and reach and resonates powerfully with benefactors ready to bolster our cause and amplify our impact,” he said.

When Southeastern began as a small guide-dog school in 1982, it served a few southeastern states but over the years grew into a state-of-the-art, national organization for selectively breeding and training guide dogs for folks with vision loss, service dogs for veterans and skilled companion dogs for children struggling with loss in all 50 states. The dogs are provided at no cost to recipients.

Because the name Southeastern Guide Dogs stopped accurately reflecting its broader mission, it began limiting potential partnerships with national organizations and donations outside of the southeastern United States.

“Together, with the same mission but a bigger impact, we invite the community to join us as we continue to light the way for those we serve,” Herman said.

Some might wonder how future growth will be undertaken, given existing resources.

“First, we need to focus our efforts on generating the funds needed for growth,” Herman said. “Next, we need to build our capacity by recruiting more volunteer puppy raisers and more staff. Once we create the right infrastructure, we will be in a position to grow [further].”

Dogs Inc. is always in need of volunteer puppy raisers, folks who agree to take a future superhero into their home for three, six or 12 months, provide basic obedience and skills training, and then return the pup to the school for professional career training at Canine University.

Anyone in the country who meets eligibility requirements can apply at www.dogsinc.org/.

The organization’s legal name remains Southeastern Guide Dogs Inc., doing business as Dogs Inc., and all contributions and legacy gifts directed to Southeastern Guide Dogs require no adjustments. The nonprofit’s website has transitioned to www.dogsinc.org/.

Online searches for Southeastern Guide Dogs now automatically redirect to Dogs Inc.