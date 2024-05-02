East Bay Theatre Department to present Chicago: Teen Edition

By LOIS KINDLE

There will be lots of high energy on stage May 9, 10 and 11 as East Bay High School theatre students sing and dance their way through Chicago: Teen Edition.

“This is the final show of our jam-packed 2023-2024 season of East Bay Theatre, and it’s a must-see,” said theatre department head Krista Blanchette, the show’s director. “It’s light, classical musical theatre, a big production with a cast and crew of 45 students.”

Chicago: Teen Edition is based on the book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, with music by John Kander. It’s almost identical to the Broadway show Chicago, with slight adjustments to content and language to make it appropriate for audiences 13 and older.

“The character of Roxie Hart is the hardest role I’ve had to perform out of my four years at East Bay,” said senior Sadie Van Liew. “She’s dynamic and sassy with many layers. The show is providing me the chance to explore different aspects of my acting skills, from portraying Roxie’s sass and charm to singing and dancing a show-stopping musical number.”

Fellow performers agree.

“Being cast in this show was an amazing opportunity to expand my acting arsenal,” said sophomore Miley Davis, who plays the role of Mama Morton. “The many types of personalities and accents involved in playing her have given me tremendous experience in places I’ve not yet had. I’m very excited for the show.”

Senior Carlos Santiz had similar comments.

“Performing Bill Flynn is a thrilling final act to my high school theatre journey,” he said. “Each performance with East Bay Theatre has been amazing, but this role has been both challenging and exhilarating. Having a role that pushed my vocal ability made me a stronger singer with every rehearsal. I’m so happy I get to perform with East Bay one last time.

The doors for Chicago: Teen Edition open at 6:30 p.m., and the curtain goes up at 7. Run time is approximately 80 minutes with a 15-minute intermission.

General admission tickets are $7 and available at the door. Concessions will be available for purchase, payable with cash, Cash App or Venmo.

About the original musical

Chicago opened on Broadway in 1975 and is still there. Set in the jazz era of the 1920s, it’s about a couple of women who commit murder, claim self-defense and go to trial. Some of the most-known musical theatre songs were brought to life in the musical, including “All That Jazz,” “When You’re Good to Mama” and “Cell Block Tango.”

In 1996, Chicago won a Tony Award for Best Musical Revival. Most people remember Bebe Neuwirth and Anne Reinking in their iconic roles of Roxy Hart and Velma Kelly (the murderers). In 2002, the movie Chicago was released with a celebrity-driven cast, led by Catherine Zeta Jones, Rene Zellweger, Richard Gere and John C Rielly.

This year the theatre is celebrating its 50 year anniversary. Blanchette said she chose Chicago: Teen Edition and other plays produced this year due to their balance in genre and opportunities for student growth.

“This year our season really accomplished just that. We had a new musical in The SpongeBob Musical, a serious drama in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time and a piece of classic musical theatre in Chicago.

“The latter is perfect for showcasing many more students and giving the cast an opportunity to explore acting, singing and dance,” she said.

For more information, email krista.blanchette@hcps.net or call 813-671-5134, Ext. 271.