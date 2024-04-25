Home Prep Sports South Shore rivals Lennard and Sumner face off in flag football playoffs
South Shore rivals Lennard and Sumner face off in flag football playoffs

Winner moves on to regional finals

By FRANCIS FEDOR

Flag Football is another spring sport at the local high schools, and both Sumner and Lennard advanced in their respective brackets and played each other in regional semifinal action on April 23 at 7 p.m. at Lennard High for the right to advance to the regional finals. Sumner advanced with a road 40-6 defeat of Fort Meyers on Thursday, April 18, in a game that featured five TDs from freshman QB Lauren Williams. Lennard advanced with a home 27-6 win over Hillsborough HS where senior QB Abby Elwell tossed four TDs and completed 25 passes for 278 yards. Lennard is playing in the playoffs as a #2 seed, and Sumner is in as a #6 seed. The Longhorns are ranked #9 in all of Florida and were 15-3 in the regular season. The Stingrays were 14-4 in the regular season. The teams will be matching up in what will be a big game between two South Shore rivals with moving on in the playoffs at stake.

Lennard senior QB Abby Elwell delivers a pass over the middle as a Hillsborough defender closes in on her. Elwell threw for 278 yards in the win vs. Hillsborough.

Longhorn Lyla Crawford takes the ball into the end zone after a pass reception to help Lennard move on in the playoffs on April 18.

Lennard junior Kyah Vance works to get around an arm tackle without losing the flag in a win vs. Hillsborough that setup a match up against South Shore rival Sumner HS to move on in the playoffs.

Longhorn sophomore Jocelyn Brush races down the sideline in a 27-6 playoff win vs. Hillsborough on Thursday, April 18.

Francis Fedor Photos
Lennard Flag Football captains, (from L-to-R) Kate Keith, Grayce Bird, Abby Elwell and Layla Crawford, head to mid-field for the coin toss prior to the start of the game vs. the Hillsborough Terriers on Thursday, April 18.

