South Shore rivals Lennard and Sumner face off in flag football playoffs

Flag Football is another spring sport at the local high schools, and both Sumner and Lennard advanced in their respective brackets and played each other in regional semifinal action on April 23 at 7 p.m. at Lennard High for the right to advance to the regional finals. Sumner advanced with a road 40-6 defeat of Fort Meyers on Thursday, April 18, in a game that featured five TDs from freshman QB Lauren Williams. Lennard advanced with a home 27-6 win over Hillsborough HS where senior QB Abby Elwell tossed four TDs and completed 25 passes for 278 yards. Lennard is playing in the playoffs as a #2 seed, and Sumner is in as a #6 seed. The Longhorns are ranked #9 in all of Florida and were 15-3 in the regular season. The Stingrays were 14-4 in the regular season. The teams will be matching up in what will be a big game between two South Shore rivals with moving on in the playoffs at stake.