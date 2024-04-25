Park event to feature horse parade, exhibits, raffles, games and more

By LOIS KINDLE

Calling all horse lovers! On May 4, the Friends of the Little Manatee River State Park will sponsor All About Horses, a family friendly celebration of all things equine.

This 2nd annual, family-friendly event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the park’s event field, 215 Lightfoot Road, Wimauma. It’s open to anyone who owns horses, enjoys riding them or simply appreciates their beauty and special relationship to humans. Admission is free and includes entrance to the park.

A parade of about a dozen different breeds of horses will take place at 12 p.m. It will include a Florida Cracker horse; Norwegian Fjord, two rare Akhal-Tekes; a Friesian; Appaloosa, Paint, Mustang, Rocky Mountain, Gypsy Vanner, drafts and miniature horses.

The event will also include demonstrations by farrier/blacksmith Justin Hernandez and equine massage therapist Amanda de la Castillo; exhibits by Dr. Liz Krueger, large animal veterinarian from Brandon Equine; a local 4-H group; holistic healing methods by Petra Scarborough; and Greener Pastures Biocremation.

Cowboy Robert Wolfe will talk about Cracker horses in Florida and the Cracker Trail Ride.

The children’s activities will include games for kids, sponsored by members of the Myakka Trail Riders, Triple B Riding Club and Braden River Riders of Manatee County; a stick-horse race in honor of the Kentucky Derby; a horse-related bean-bag toss; Kentucky Derby hat-decorating craft activity; and a photo opportunity with a miniature horse with special costumes for the kids to wear.

There will also be donkey bingo, prize raffles for a trail ride for two at Born to Ride, $100 Outback Steak House gift certificate, $100 gift certificate from Parrish General Supply and a 50/50 raffle. Tickets are one for $1 or six for $5.

Snow cones, hotdogs, popcorn and beverages will be available to purchase, plus bake-sale goodies made by members of the Myakka River Riders. Families are welcome to bring a picnic lunch.

The event will also feature an improved sound system and entertainment by singer/guitarist Brian Ruddeforth.

“Most people love horses, and there are residents living in rural areas around us who still own them and enjoy showing them off,” said Cathy Moore, longtime Friends member and an avid horse rider. “They’re also happy to answer any questions.”

“Even people who don’t own horses love them,” Moore added, “and this is a chance for them to see many different breeds up close and even pet them,” Moore added. “We encourage everyone to come out, learn about horses and have a fun day outdoors in our Little Manatee River State Park.

The Friends of the Little Manatee River State Park is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization staffed by a dedicated volunteers who sponsor fundraising events in support of park projects or expenses not covered by the state budget.

For more information on All About Horses, the Friends group or volunteering, call Cathy Moore at 813-677-9291. Folks with special needs can call the park office at 813-671-5005 in advance for accommodations.

For more information on the Little Manatee River State Park itself, visit https://tinyurl.com/4baky346/.