Obituaries for the week of April 25, 2024

Sondra Johnson

Sondra (Sandy) Johnson, age 72, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. She was born on October 1, 1951, in Oklahoma. She was the daughter of Letha Pope and Lewis Johnson.

She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Quick; her daughter-in-law, Amber Quick -Wells; her grandchildren, Gabrielle Morris, Danielle Perez and Kayla Quick-Wells; along with many other family and friends.

She was a kindhearted lover of all animals, especially horses and her long time companion, Ladybell.

Glenn A. Vance

Glenn A. Vance, 89, of Sun City Center, FL, passed away on April 18, 2024. Glenn was born in Johnson City, TN. He served in the Korean War. He moved to Ypsilanti, MI, and worked for General Motors for 38 years. Glenn was a member of the Free Masons, Phoenix Lodge 13, as well as member of the Shriners in Sun City Center, FL. Glenn is survived by his son, Rick Vance (Tammy); his sister, Mary H. Clay; ex-wife, Josephine Moses; one nephew and several nieces. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Vance; as well as his mother, Clara Pauline Vance, and father, Richard Miles Vance; an infant sister, Dorothy Maree Vance; and brothers, Harry Vance, Ralph Vance, Marlin Vance, Raymond Vance. Glenn Vance will be laid to rest at Sarasota National Cemetery on Monday, April 29, 2024, at 11:30 a.m.