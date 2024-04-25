By LOIS KINDLE

Macbeth and Cheese will present Alice’s Wonderland, May 10-12 and May 17-19 at the Firehouse Cultural Center in Ruskin.

This particular version of the story most people know as Alice in Wonderland is based off an original play created and performed by a theatre group in the United Kingdom called Chickenshed, said Camille Hasham of MacBeth and Cheese.

“Our is a completely different take on it, and we’re the first to present it in the United States,” he said. “It’s a new, very visual experience that’s not just for watching. We’re actually taking the audience to Wonderland.

“This is a very immersive play, where characters run out into the audience to interact,” he continued. “We’re printing words in the playbill to songs from the Chickenshed version and some new ones written by local playwright Terry Abbott so the audience can sing along.”

Audiences can expect shrinking doors, giant mushrooms and the caterpillar with a hookah, as well as a re-creation of the tea party and Alice’s fall down the rabbit hole. They’ll recognize the usual host of characters, like the White Rabbit, Cheshire Cat and the Queen of Hearts, plus some new ones originally featured in the books by Lewis Carrol.

“It’s not Disney’s Alice in Wonderland, said Beth Stein, the center’s operations director. “This new version will be enjoyed by both young and old. They’re going to enjoy everything about it – the story, its humor, music and awesome costumes.”

“It’s visually really spectacular,” Hasham said. “The 25 brightly colored, original costumes created by Katy Mann are so over-the-top. If you loved the story as a kid, you’ll love this version. We’re extremely proud of this production.”

This MacBeth and Cheese production is for folks of all ages, so bring along the entire family. Tickets for adults are $23 for Firehouse Cultural Center members and $30 for nonmembers; kids ages 12 and younger, $15; and groups of 10 or more receive member pricing.

About MacBeth And Cheese

MacBeth And Cheese is a small, all-volunteer, community theatre group, started in 2019 by Amy Windle and Camille Hashem. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit group partners with the Firehouse Cultural Center to do at least two productions each year at Center Stage, which have included Misery, Murder on the Nile, Steel Magnolias, The Odd Couple, Deathtrap and more.

Alice’s Wonderland is presented by MacBeth & Cheese in partnership with the Firehouse Cultural Center.

Performed on the cultural center’s new stage under new lighting, the two-act, two-hour play will include an intermission.

The Firehouse Cultural Center is at 101 First Ave. NE, Ruskin. For tickets or more information on Alice’s Wonderland, visit www.firehouseculturalcenter.org or call 813-645-7651.