Sometimes life’s dark experiences take us in completely new and unexpected directions. For Puerto Rican native Nivia Montañez, a divorce in 2014 set in motion a series of life-altering changes that began when she left behind not only her country but also her entire family.

A professionally trained school teacher since 2004 and cosmetologist since 2011, Montañez was initially able to raise her kids on her own after the divorce. The family made it through the devastation of Hurricane Maria in 2017, but the COVID pandemic three years later shut down the entire island.

“I needed to continue earning income to support myself,” she said. “My three children were mostly grown by then, and they were very supportive of me doing whatever I needed to do. My ex-husband took over their care, and my parents supported me, as well.”

So Montañez moved to the United States two days after her birthday in August 2020. She had been encouraged to come here by her lifelong friend, Loydinell Jurado, who lives in Lithia.

She worked at Walgreen’s as a beauty consultant for 18 months. Seven months into the job, she also started her own business, doing makeup and styling for special events on the side.

But Montañez knew instinctively her future held more.

“I told my friend I wanted to do something very focused and work with women and the community,” she said. “I wanted to give them the knowledge and skills to turn difficult life circumstances into opportunities for growth and self-sufficiency.”

Jurado searched online and discovered the Enterprising Latinas, an organization dedicated to empowering women. She told Montañez the nonprofit would be perfect for her.

While continuing to work at Walgreen’s, Montañez signed up to participate in the Enterprising Latinas Business Development Program, which included mentoring by Wanda Velez, who remains her friend and counselor years later.

“I had to unlearn [what I knew] to learn everything in this country, to learn how to move through my pathway to grow,” she said. “Wanda used to tell me I was a toolbox of many talents and skills, but I needed to focus to reach my goals and walk through my purpose in life.”

Among those tools were training and certifications in professional coaching and mediation she had obtained while still living in Puerto Rico. Then through the Enterprising Latinas, she earned additional certification in business training, business development, mobility mentoring and financial coaching. She earned ServSafe certification to become a proctor/instructor for helping people get certified in food services.

In April 2022, Montañez was named consultant for a start-up business called Eli’s Café in Ruskin, and by August the Enterprising Latinas offered her the position of full-time economic mobility mentor and coach, a job she still holds today.

Her role is helping women achieve success through education, access to resources and support to create opportunities for economic mobility.

“My [goal] in life is helping people in the same way I was,” she said, “to see their potential, set new goals and achieve what they want to do most in life. It’s all about learning, growing personally and professionally, and believing they are capable.”

Montañez’s story is one of courage, perseverance and self-discovery. In four short years, this 45-year-old Latina woman has reinvented herself with the support of family, friends and the Enterprising Latinas.

On March 30, she was recognized by the Tampa Bay Lightning Foundation as its 37th Community Hero for paying forward all that she has learned and achieved through the Enterprising Latinas training programs and support.

Surrounded by her entire family, who flew in from Puerto Rico, and her boyfriend, Dabtney Nieves, she received a Tampa Bay Lightning jersey and a $50,000 check for the Enterprising Latinas, so it can continue changing lives.

Montañez says it certainly changed hers, and she wants to continue sharing her success with others.