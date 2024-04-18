Sumner stumbles against Bloomingdale

By FRANCIS FEDOR

Sumner baseball played two home games last week, dropping a Tuesday (Apr. 9) night game to the Bloomingdale Bulls, 17-4, but bounced back to get a Thursday night 3-0 win over the Alonso Ravens.

The Stingrays welcomed a 12-6 Bulls team to Sumner on Tuesday. Bloomindale got out to an early lead, putting up a first inning run and adding three more in the third. The Stingrays rallied back with a four-run bottom of the third to tie the game up, but those were the only runs that Bulls pitching allowed. The ‘Rays ran into a couple of tough luck hits, bloopers that found holes in the defense to add two runs in the fourth and salt away the game with 11 runs over the final two innings.

Sumner handed the ball to seven hurlers with senior Avery Charland talking the tough luck loss, tossing two innings and only surrendering one of the fourteen earned runs. Sophomore Ethan Dejesus, a reliable seven-game winner on the season, struggled in his two innings of work giving up four earned and walking five. Senior Riley Stevens drove in two of Sumner’s four runs, going 1-for-3 for the game.

Sumner put the Bloomingdale game behind them and did just enough in a 3-0 win over the 10-10 Ravens in front of the home crowd. Alonso had an early threat ended with a runner thrown out at the plate with a well executed block by Daniel Dugarte. The ‘Rays scored the only runs they needed in their half of the second inning. Riley Stevens worked a walk to start the inning, Anthony Jacquez was hit by a pitch, and Daniel Dugarte delivered a key double in the inning, driving in two of Sumner’s three runs. The bats went mostly quiet for the rest of the night as the Alonso pitching settled in. The Sumner defense made a number of great defensive efforts, including a nice running catch by Luke Parson to rob the Ravens of an extra base hit. Senior Anthony Jacquez tied up the Alonso hitters, allowing only a single hit and walking one in a complete game effort to earn the win, his third of the season, and is giving up just under two runs in each of his starts.

The Stingrays have four games remaining, and the next three will be on the road as they look to add to their 11-5 record (3-0 in the district). They will have played at 2-17 Brandon on Tuesday, April 16, and travel to play 4-14 Freedom on Thursday.

Stingray softball (14-5 and 3-0 in district play) dropped a Tuesday, April 9, game to the now 20-0 Bulls, 4-0, the second close loss to Bloomingdale in two weeks. The Bulls are ranked #3 in all of Florida and #18 Nationally. The game setup to be another pitchers duel, with five-win Stingray sophomore Aliyanis Stubbs facing off against 15 game winner Bulls junior Natalie Cable, who is giving up less than one ER per game. Cable has 46 wins in her Bloomingdale career and has been tough on opposing offenses. Stubbs has given up fewer than three runs per game in her starts. The Bulls got a run in the first inning, scoring on a passed ball. The Bulls added their other three runs in the fourth, scoring two on a triple by sophomore Marley Boucher, her 24th RBI on the season, and the final run on a passed ball. Stingray junior Jaelyn Joiner made an outstanding diving catch to save a potential extra base hit. Aliyanis Stubbs had the only two hits off Cable, with one of those going for a double. Stubbs was later called out at third on a questionable call. Sumner bounced back with a 19-4 rout at Wharton to end its week on a positive note. Aliyanis Stubbs tossed a complete game, giving up three earned runs and striking out seven; she now has 83 K’s on the season. ‘Rays junior Karlee Salisbury had a 3-4 game from the plate with a double and a triple, scoring three times. Freshman Riley Wine drove in five runs with two hits, including a triple.

Sumner softball will have played at Wesley Chapel on Monday before hosting 13-5 Newsome on Wednesday, April 17, looking to avenge a 1-0 defeat at the Wolves on March 21. The ‘Rays are heading into their final six games with the goal of having a strong finish and earning a top state playoff seeding.

