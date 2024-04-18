Seniors urged to prepare in advance for natural disaster

By LOIS KINDLE

On May 1, leaders from state, county and local agencies will meet with Sun City Center area residents during Disaster Preparedness for Homeowners, sponsored by the community’s emergency squad, security patrol and Samaritan Services. There will be two events on May 1 – the first at 9 a.m. at the Kings Point Veterans Theater, 1900 Clubhouse Drive and the other at 1 p.m. at the Sun City Center Community Hall, 1910 Pebble Beach Blvd. S. Each will last two hours.

About a dozen speakers will discuss their organizations’ latest plans to serve residents in the event of a hurricane or other natural disaster and share information on how everyone can protect themselves and their properties through advance preparation. Hurricane season starts June 1.

The following organizations will have representatives speaking or on hand: the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, TECO and HCA Florida South Shore Hospital; Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), Hillsborough County Fire Rescue and Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County; Hillsborough County Emergency Management, Paul Davis Restoration; USI Insurance; Sandra Yosha, DVM; and the community’s amateur radio clubs. Members of the sponsoring organizations will also be there.

After each event ends, residents can chat with folks from these organizations to have any questions answered.

SCC Emergency Squad Chief Bardell, organizer of the events, said this is the perfect time to get informed. Do you know, for example, if you have enough homeowners or condo insurance coverage and understand what damages your policy actually pays pay for and under what circumstances? Do you need flood insurance?

Can you be on your own for three to five days, if the community takes a direct hit or your home loses electricity for an extended period of time? What if you need emergency services during and after a disaster? And what do you do if you have special medical needs?

Should you stay or evacuate, and if you need to go to a shelter, what do you need to take with you? What can you expect once you get there? If you have pets, do you know where to go and what kinds of records will be required? Are there things you can do to prepare for their needs if you shelter at home?

These topics and more will be covered, so plan now to attend. If you can’t make one, you’re welcome at the other, Bardell said. The bottom line is to be informed and decide what you can do in advance to protect yourself and your assets.

“We are each responsible for our own health and safety before, during and after a hurricane,” said Robin Watt, chairwoman of the Sun City Center Emergency Squad board of directors. “It doesn’t have to be a major storm; even a tropical storm can knock out power and flood our roads.

“Our emergency service agencies will be available when it’s safe for them to respond, but they may be overwhelmed with requests for help,” she added. “It’s imperative we all have a plan, plenty of supplies and let our family and neighbors know whether we will stay or leave. Knowing what to do and being ready is critical to our well-being during a very stressful time.”