Obituaries for the week of April 18, 2024

Erik Ryan Kaukonen

Erik Ryan Kaukonen, aged 50, passed away on April 8 from a sudden heart attack. He was born on Feb. 26, 1974, and lived in Beaver, PA, where he played many youth sports, including soccer, baseball, football and wrestling. When the family moved to Maryland, he attended Chesapeake High School and then graduated from Severn School in Severna Park where he was active in many school plays while also playing basketball and football.

Erik then attended the College of Charleston and Anne Arundel Community College before becoming active in real estate, where he became the Mid-Atlantic commercial coordinator and then the technology trainer for Coldwell Banker.

During this time, he met the love of his life, Jenny Daugherty, at the boat show at Hemingway’s on Kent Island on April 21, 2000. They were married on July 30, 2005, and were blessed with the birth of their son, Andrew, in 2006. Later in 2006, he became the national director of technology education for GMAC Real Estate for 10,000+ real estate agents in 48 states.

Upon moving to Florida in 2013, Erik began working for Berkshire Hathaway Home Services as the market president for the Brandon office and then became the beloved director of agent development for the 20 BHHS offices in the Tampa area. He took great pride in helping real estate agents achieve greatness in their chosen profession.

When not working, Erik’s favorite pastime was fishing in Tampa Bay with friends & family. He also enjoyed golf, strumming the guitar, playing chess and being the taste-tester for Jenny’s many delicious home-made meals.

Erik is survived by Jenny, his loving wife; his handsome son, Andrew; his father, Gary; his aunt, Kathy Mort, and her partner, Joel Anderson; his aunt, Christy Siler, and her husband, Craig; and his cousins, Adam Siler, Jaime Vermeulen and Jessie Vermeulen. Erik’s handsome smile, quick wit and friendly personality will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Edward Larsen Sr.

Edward Larsen Sr., age 92, was called home Monday, April 8, 2024, in Sun City Center, FL. He was born on July 18, 1931, in Brooklyn, NY. His parents were Louis and Edna Larsen.

Ed proudly served his country from 1948-1952 in the United States Navy. After his service he returned to New York and began his career as a NYC fireman. He was stationed in both Brooklyn and Staten Island. In 1953 he met Kathleen Monahan, and they wed in 1954. First in Brooklyn and later living in Staten Island, they happily raised their family of five. Ed and Kay celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary in October 2023.

Ed retired from the fire department after 26 years of service and moved to Sun City in 1992. Ed loved life and lived his to its fullest, playing golf, traveling with family and friends, and pursuing his artistic endeavors.

He was a member of VFW Post #6287 and Ruskin Moose Lodge #813.

Ed is survived by Kathleen, his wife of 69 years; sons, Edward, William and Joseph; and his daughter, Michelle Mackauer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Edna Larsen, and his son, Louis. He is also survived by his 19 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren, as well as numerous family and friends.

Dad was our family’s North Star and always led by example in his work ethic, his faith and in his good direction in life. We will always remember him for his wonderful sense of humor and adventurous nature. He is greatly missed by all his family and friends.

A longtime parishioner of Prince of Peace Catholic Church, a celebration of life and an interment ceremony will be held later this summer in New York. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Catholic Charities in Ed’s name.

Dorothy A. Dagen

Dorothy A Dagen, 87, of Ruskin, FL, passed away on March 27, 2024. She was known for being a loving, caring mother and friend to many.

Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Karen Lilla (Bob), Linda Dagen-Johnson; sons, Russel Hinde (Etta) and Robert Burns (Lorene); grandchildren, Stacy Tyler (James), Tom Hinde (Kayci), Valerie Burns, Michael Worley; great-grandchildren, James, Miranda, Charlotte, Jacob; sister, Donna Williams. She is preceded in death by her parents Harvey and Eleanor Kollman; husband, Charles Dagen; sister, Judy Carroccio.

Dorothy always enjoyed taking walks in the park with her dog Karma. She will be remembered for kindness, generosity, and as a loving mother, grandmother and friend.

A celebration of Life will be held on May 11, 2024. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to C.A.R.E. in her memory.

James M. Bittman

This is in loving memory of James Michael Bittman, affectionately known as Poooot, who was born on Oct. 24, 1936, in Milwaukee, WI. He peacefully passed into eternal life on April 5, 2024, in Sun City Center, FL, at the age of 87.

James is survived by his devoted wife of 30 years, Kathleen Bittman nee Gleissner. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 32 years, Patricia Jane Bittman nee McMurrough, and their beloved son, Joseph Bittman. He is lovingly remembered by his six surviving children: Betsy Jo Bittman, Marnie (Tom) Brophy, Peggy (Robert) Vogt, James Bittman (Donna), Jeanne (Scott) Diffley and Andy Bittman (Diane).

A proud alumnus of Marquette High School and Marquette University, James dedicated the bulk of his career to serving his country as a member of the Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigation Division, where he retired as chief of the division. Additionally, he served as the security director of the Illinois and Wisconsin Racing Boards.

In retirement, Jim discovered a passion for lawn bowling, which he enjoyed for 27 years, winning the club’s men’s triples championship in 2021.

Jim and Kathy were world travelers who explored all seven continents, enriching their lives with diverse experiences and cherished memories.

Jim was a passionate and life-long Green Bay Packers fan, as evidenced by his Packer golf cart.

Funeral services to celebrate James’s life will be held on Monday, April 22, at 10 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 702 Valley Forge Blvd., in Sun City Center, FL, followed by a luncheon in the Eberhardt Room, 909 North Course Lane, Sun City Center.

Due to allergies, we kindly request no flowers at the funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim’s memory may be made to the Sun City Center Emergency Squad, 720 Ray Wilson Drive, Sun City Center, FL 33573, or a charity of your choice.

As George S. Patton once said, “If a man does his best, what else is there?”

James indeed lived a life of dedication and excellence, leaving behind a legacy of love, integrity and cherished memories. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.