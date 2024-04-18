Home Headlines New ‘community expo with a flair’ set for April 26
HeadlinesNews

New ‘community expo with a flair’ set for April 26

by theObserver

By LOIS KINDLE

The Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce is hosting a new event called SouthShore Showcase – Sun City Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., April 26, at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1239 Del Webb Blvd. W., Sun City Center.

This “community expo with a flair” will feature 70 businesses and nonprofit vendors and include an outdoor pet expo, food vendors, Roamin’ Oldies cars, Firehouse Cultural Center art demonstrations, therapy farm animals and more. Admission is free.

“We want the residents of greater Sun City Center and surrounding communities to look to us when they need information and services they can rely on and trust,” said Melanie Davis, the chamber’s executive director. “The showcase is geared to appeal to the area’s year-round residents.

“The showcase is designed to be both fun and interactive,” she continued. “We hope people will come to meet our vendors and get to know them, their products and services. We want people to walk away with new resources, contacts and relationships.”

Here’s a partial list of the wide array indoor vendors you can expect to see:

The Ruskin Seafood Co., Cardinal Roofing and Ride Dispensary.

HCSO, Groover Funeral Home and Captain Handyman.

Stretch Lab, O My Lawn and Decorative Driveways.

Spurlino Family YMCA, Bayview Dental and Cypress Creek Assisted Living.

Care Patrol, Fishboy Screens & More, and Breakaway Respite.

United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, Bikes for Christ and The Pelican Players.

Holiday Inn Express, Enterprising Latinas and Fit Feet for Life.

Community Foundation Tampa Bay, Mary & Martha House and Bank OZK.

LOIS KINDLE FILE PHOTO
Josh Ricard, owner of Roots Southern BBQ, will be one of four vendors selling prepared food at the SouthShore Showcase – Sun City Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., April 26, at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1239 Del Webb Blvd. W., Sun City Center. The others are Sabrosito Latin Fusion, Zoe’s Sweet Treats and Empanadas Adelita.

Edward Jones – Sean Andrews, Flooring Master and Cypress Creek Assisted Living Residence.

Event sponsors include Encompass Health, Grease Monkey Ruskin, Sunny Days Mobile Home Brokers, Ballfer Fence HCC SouthShore, TrustMasters and Health Markets.

The outdoor pet expo will feature Brittany Rollings pet sketches, therapy farm animals (alpaca, rabbits, llama, goats, baby chicks and a therapy horse), Fox & Friends Animal Hospital, Kitty Corral, Woof Happens obedience trainer, Bobbie Ann’s Pet Sitting, Professional Pets Florida, C.A.R.E., pet photography and a pet blessing.

Roots Southern BBQ, Sabrosito Latin Fusion, Zoe’s Sweet Treats and Empanadas Adelita will be outdoors selling some yummy foods.

For more information, call the Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce at 813-645-1366.

0 comment
0
Facebook

You may also like

Interfaith Council awards grants totaling $80K

Seniors urged to prepare in advance for natural...

Grieving mother and caretaker finds new normal in...

Love at any age is a beautiful thing

‘High Tea’ showcases growing need for Outreach Free...

Canine Cabana featured as ‘World’s Greatest!’ pet care...

Hazardous waste products don’t belong in the trash

St. John the Divine Episcopal Church welcomes new...

Caution is key as caller ID ‘spoofing’ keeps...

Spots filling up fast for FCC 2024 summer...

Follow by Email
Facebook