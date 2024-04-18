Love at any age is a beautiful thing

By LOIS KINDLE

Flamingo Court, a comic trilogy about senior life in three Florida condos, will be presented April 26-28 at the Kings Point Veterans Theater, Sun City Center.

The play is this year’s first main-stage production by the Pelican Players Community Theater.

Its playwright, Luigi Creatore, was a renowned songwriter and record producer who had a string of hits from the 1950s through the 1970s, including “The Lion Sleeps Tonight,” “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” Twisting the Night Away,” “What a Wonderful World” and “Kisses Sweeter Than Wine.”

After retiring from the music business, he turned to writing plays and created Flamingo Court.

“I was drawn to this play because it really made me laugh,” said James Williams, the show’s director. “It’s funny, poignant and imaginative. I was also fascinated by all the hit songs Creatore wrote and produced, some of which the audience will hear throughout our performances.”

“People will laugh and be teary-eyed,” added actor Kevin Steinke. “They’ll easily identify with the characters. Mine was one of the most dramatic roles I’ve played. It involves a tender love story that includes the song, “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”

Show dates are Friday, April 26, 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 27, 1:30 p.m. and 6:30; and Sunday, April 28, 2 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes prior to curtain. Run time is two hours, including a 15-minute intermission.

As always, seating is cabaret-style and bleachers.

Tickets are $16 for evening shows and $13 for matinees. They’re on sale at the Kings Point Box Office, 1900 Clubhouse Drive, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weekdays, and at the door before each show.

All performances are at the Veterans Theater in the Kings Point North Clubhouse, 1900 Clubhouse Drive.

Founded in 1981, the all-volunteer Pelican Players Community Theater, a 501(c) 3 organization, seeks to promote the dramatic arts through main-stage theater productions, radio-theater broadcasts, murder-mystery dinner shows and more.

All profits go toward the Pelican Players Scholarship Fund with the Community Foundation Tampa Bay, which awards scholarships to local high school graduates pursuing the arts.

For more information on the Pelican Players, visit www.pelicanplayersscc.org/.

Flamingo Court cast members

Barbara Boyle – Angelina Marie

Lucy Malacos – Marie

Harry Burgess – Dominic

Beth Brooks – Marian

Paul Ansell – Phillip

Sandra Goldman-Foell – Clara

Kevin Steinke – Arthur

Dan Tackitt – Harry

Stephen Preuss – Mark

Janine Reeves – Charity

Mike Galiszuski – Walter

Tarrie MacMillan – Chi Chi

Ruth Lake is the show’s assistant director and Laurie Failing, its stage manager.