Interfaith Council awards grants totaling $80K

By PHYLLIS HODGES

April 8 was a good day for 14 charitable groups in the South Shore service area of the Interfaith Social Action Council. Representatives happily made their way to St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, Sun City Center, to receive grants ranging from $3,440 to $12,500—a total of $80,000—in keeping with the council’s principal purpose of providing help where it is needed.

Its primary revenue stream comes from selling donated items at the Nearly New Shop, a mini-department store at the rear of Sun City Center Plaza.

Council President Barb Caleca welcomed the attendees and introduced Nick Caleca, grant committee chairman and emcee for the evening. With a chuckle, she disclosed that the tuxedo he was wearing was purchased at Nearly New. Attendees enjoyed the performance of a violin and cello duet from the South Shore Symphony Orchestra.

This grant check distribution event covered grants only. Recipients were Beth Shields Middle School; Campaign Against Human Trafficking; Echo of Brandon; Freedom to Walk Foundation; God’s Dogs, Inc.; Inspira Tampa Bay; Mission Smiles; MOWW Chapter 226; Our Lady’s Pantry; Mission Tampa Inc.,;St. Vincent De Paul Prince of Peace Conference; South Shore Coalition for Mental Health & Aging; United Methodist Church; Wholesome Ministries; and Your Abundant Life.

President Caleca said these are only part of grants awarded this year. She said an earlier event was held for about the same amount to other organizations. In addition, the council will be awarding scholarships amounting to $200,000 in May. She credits the council’s success to the cooperation of its caring members and donors, as well as Nearly New’s 80+ volunteers and its continuous stream of customers.

Volunteers turned out in force to meet organizations who benefit from their efforts at the shop. Comments from some attending the event vary but follow the same thought—they love giving back to the community but also get something from their efforts. Some examples include “It’s inspiring to see how residents help by donating so much every week”; “We get to meet people and make friends”; “We have a lot of ‘regulars’ and enjoy helping them find things they are looking for”; “I get a lot of physical movement, so it’s good exercise”; and “It’s rewarding to know our efforts also help local schools because we donate items they can use.”

The Interfaith Social Action Council’s 52-year history is an interesting one. In 1971 three churches in Sun City Center joined together with a plan for offering financial assistance to residents. The group formed the council the following year to administer the plan and, shortly thereafter launched the Nearly New Shop in Wimauma to raise funds. Today, Nearly New occupies about 2,000 square feet in SCC where it was moved in 2001 to provide more space. All houses of worship in SCC are encouraged to join the council, which now has seven churches and one synagogue as members.

Nearly New is open on Wednesday and Saturday (8 a.m. – noon) from mid-September through May and only on Saturday the remainder of the year. Donations are accepted 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. each weekday except Wednesday.

For more information, visit www.interfaithcouncilscc.com or email ISACOFSCC@gmail.com/.