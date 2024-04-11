Stingray baseball and softball continue to excel

By FRANCIS FEDOR

Stingray baseball, led by Kennedy Duran, is in the midst of a strong season and has won seven of its last eight games. The team is now on a four-game winning streak after a blowout 20-1 win at the 3-14 Riverview Sharks and a much more competitive 5-2 win over the 4-14 Spoto Spartans at home. With the win over the Spartans, the ‘Rays have swept the South Shore with wins over all of their local rivals.

Sumner opened the game at Riverview with four runs in its first at-bats. The Sharks responded with their only run in the bottom of the first. The Stingrays added a six-run second and 10-run third innings to close out the game in a run-ruled ending to the night for the teams. It was the Stingrays largest run production since a 13-run outburst vs. East Bay back on Feb. 27. East Bay kept it competitive, scoring 11 runs in that game. Zach Hutchinson, Riley Stevens and Luke Parson all had two hit games with Hutchinson legging out a triple. Hutchinson, Stevens and Daniel Meta all drove in three runs. Ethan Dejesus earned the win with two innings of work, giving up only that one run. The Sharks used four pitchers and all struggled to find a rhythm, combining for ten walks and five batters reaching base by being hit-by-pitch.

The ‘Rays found a more competitive foe in Spoto, not withstanding the Spartans record. The Spartans cracked the scoreboard in taking advantage of back-to-back walks, coupled with a base hit to drive in their first run. Anthony Jacquez got a key strikeout to end the threat. Spoto used a hit-by-pitch to get a base runner in the third inning and scored that runner on another base hit, after a stolen base, to build a 2-0 lead. The Stingrays found offensive life in their half of the third inning. Sumner managed two base runners, and Winston Pennant doubled to score those two runners. Jacquez helped his cause a couple of hitters later, driving a ball into left center that went to the fence for a triple and drove in another two runs. Sumner added another run on a base hit, scoring Jacquez, but the hitter was thrown out at third to end the inning. Luke Parson, who was hit in the helmet last week, stayed down after contact with the third baseman but popped back up after a visit from the trainer. Parson is a gamer and is hard to keep down. A trio of Stingray hurlers saw mound time with Jacquez getting the win in five innings pitched.

The Stingrays look to stay hot, having played 10-6 Bloomingdale on Tuesday and Alonso on Thursday, April 11 at 7 p.m. Sumner has almost the exact same record it had at the same point last season — 9-5 in 2023 vs. 10-4 in 2024 — and is looking to finish stronger this season, and all indications are that the team will better its 11-13 record in 2023.

Stingray softball also won both its games last week, first a 6-5 win at Riverview on April 2 and then an 11-2 win over Osceola. Riverview held a 4-3 lead after six innings, but the ‘Rays were clutch in the seventh, scoring three times to take the win. Emma Smith went 2-3 at the plate with an RBI and run scored. Aliyanis Stubbs had two doubles in four plate appearances. Stubbs continued her mastery of opposing offenses, holding the Sharks to three runs, one earned, to get the win. Stubbs continues to amaze in all facets of the game and contributed a 2-for-3 night vs. Osceola with four RBIs. Jaelyn Joiner and Sa’Myra Cameron had two hits apiece for the winners. Sumner salted the game away with a seven-run outburst in the sixth inning.

Sumner softball will have played its rematch with 17-0 Bloomingdale before this paper goes to press. This time it hosted the Bulls and looked to tag them with their first loss and avenge a 3-1 defeat on March 26 at Bloomingdale. The team finishes the week with a road game at Wharton.

