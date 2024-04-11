Hazardous waste products don’t belong in the trash

By LOIS KINDLE

There are every-day, household products we all use that should never be tossed in the trash. They’re actually hazardous wastes, products that contain ingredients that are toxic, flammable, corrosive or reactive.

These include things like pool chemicals, paint thinner and rechargeable batteries; pesticides, herbicides and insecticides; fluorescent light bulbs, car batteries, aerosols; mercury thermostats or thermometers; and more. Hillsborough County has a complete list of these products on its website at https://tinyurl.com/2xsaj96t/.

The site also contains information on hazardous waste disposal collection and how these products should be handled.

Hazardous waste products can be harmful to humans, wildlife and the environment if disposed of improperly. They should never be thrown in the trash, poured down the drain, storm sewers or on the ground. And they should never be left within the reach of children or pets.

“The impact of improper disposal can be devastating,” said Danny Gallagher, the county’s project manager of sustainability and disposal operations. “If you put rechargeable or lithium batteries, pool chemicals or fertilizers in your curbside cart (for example), it can start a fire in your garage or on a collection truck. All it takes is a bump, paper products and a spark.

“We’ve already had 10 truck fires this year,” he said.

The second Saturday of each month the South County Solid Waste Facility at 13000 U.S. 41, Gibsonton, accepts household hazardous waste from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Other collection centers are listed on the website.

There is no charge for the safe, environmentally friendly service, and all you need to bring along is a photo ID showing a county address. The county has a contract with a private vendor to properly dispose of these items, depending on their type.

While you’re there, you can drop off other items like electronics, paint, excess yard and wood waste, and other non-collectible curbside items at the main side of the collection center. To drop off appliances, tires or furniture, a copy of a recent Hillsborough County property tax bill showing the solid waste assessment fee is required.

For south Hillsborough County residents, these types of items can be dropped off six days per week from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday at the Gibsonton site or the Wimauma Solid Waste Facility, 16180 West Lake Drive. The latter does not accept hazardous waste products.

Other items not accepted are biomedical/sharps waste, medications/pharmaceuticals, commercial waste, explosives (contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office) or radioactive materials (call 407 297-2095 or 850-245-4266).