Canine Cabana featured as ‘World’s Greatest!’ pet care resort

By LOIS KINDLE

Canine Cabana was recently selected by south-Florida-based How 2 Media to be a featured segment on the syndicated show, World’s Greatest on Bloomberg TV.

“Before making a selection, we start off with a lot of research and follow up with an interview to see if a company or organization is a good fit,” said How 2 Media COO Josh Kessler. “It’s really about connecting with organizations making a difference in the world and about what they give back.”

Canine Cabana was chosen as “a company that provides superior care and unique services to local dog families,” Kessler said. “[Owners] Angie Pickren and Kendall Duncan are amazing people, and thanks to their backgrounds, they truly have impacted the pet care industry in so many ways.”

The announcement was a complete surprise.

“This is great for the promotion of our 16 years in the pet-care industry, and to celebrate our amazing team,” said both owners in sync.

The former Busch Gardens zookeepers combined their animal care and behavioral expertise of large animals with a passion for dogs to found Canine Cabana in 2008. Duncan and Pickren were its only team members. They started out with one acre and now have three with 10 outdoor play yards, had 20 overnight cabanas and now have 98. Today they also have a separate, on-site dog training facility and offer expanded hours and services.

Both women are leaders in the pet care industry. They actively support other area businesses and charities and, over the years, have been repeatedly recognized for their contributions to the community. Most recently, Canine Cabana received the 2023 Large Business of the Year Award from the Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce.

Locally owned and operated, Canine Cabana is a highly engaging workplace with a team of more than 30 highly trained, dedicated employees who treat their furry guests as their own pets. The company offers a full array of premium services: overnight and extended lodging; doggie daycare; personal and group on-site and training for dogs of all ages (using only positive reinforcement); grooming; pet enrichment activities; spa services; de-shedding; and more.

Weekly, at-home training for dogs and their humans on basic manners and foundational skills was added this month.

The World’s Greatest! three-minute segment features a behind-the-scenes look at all the services Canine Cabana offers, as well as interviews with its owners, facility manager Kayla Tritchler and longtime client/pet parent Kimberly Evans. The show first aired March 30 and will be shown again at 2 p.m. April 13 on Bloomberg TV. Afterward, it will be streamed through Amazon TV or Roku.

Canine Cabana’s mission is to provide a safe, active and healthy recreational environment for dogs to meet their physical and behavioral needs, while improving the quality of life for both dogs and the families who love them.

Canine Cabana is at 9708 Carr Road, Riverview. For more information, call 813-672-WOOF (9663), visit Instagram or http://www.caninecabana.biz/.