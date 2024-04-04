Sumner, East Bay hoping to improve post-season chances

By STEVE JACKSON

Sumner High and East Bay High, both sporting 8-4 records, are the top two of the five South Shore teams with the best opportunity to make a post-season run in their districts, with possible advancement to regional tourneys and, eventually, to the state tourney. April 27 is the date for the last regular season game on diamonds of high schools affiliated with the FHSAA (Florida High School Athletic Association). Losers go home, and winners keep on playing in the regional tourneys, starting May 7, with winners looking to advance to the 2024 state tourney in Ft. Myers, beginning May 15.

Plenty of high school baseball remains, including several early-week games involving South Shore squads.

Coach Rowland Ruiz took his EB Indians to Ruskin Monday for a big clash with Lennard. The Indians fell to an 8-4 record in a 7-2 loss at Bloomingdale last week as the Bulls exploded for six runs in the bottom of the sixth after EB had taken a 2-1 lead in the top of the inning. The Bulls moved to a 9-5 record with the come-from-behind victory last Tuesday. After this week’s early match-up with Lennard, EB hosts tough 12-3 Newsome this Friday at 7 p.m. The Indians then take a trip to Dover, where they have a Saturday morning diamond date with Strawberry Crest, sporting an 8-6 won-lost mark. Next Tuesday, the Indians make the road trip to 6-8 Plant City. The travel continues for the Indians April 11 at 8-6 Palmetto High. After the three games away, East Bay finally has an April 16 home game with its neighborhood rival, the 2-11 Riverview Sharks. The Indians Anthony Gingrich and Shawn Dowe continue to be the top hitters for EB.

In a collision last week between two South Shore squads struggling to gain wins, the Riverview Sharks nipped Spoto in extra innings, 6-5. The Sharks, of Coach Garrett Thompson, improved to 2-11. Riverview bussed all the way to 5-8 Bartow early this week. The very next day, April 2 the Sharks hosted Sumner. Then it is two straight home games with the opportunity for the Sharks to possibly post another victory over weak 1-13 Brandon April 4. Tough opponent Sickles High awaits Riverview for a Saturday 10 a.m. game April 6. Next week, the Sharks will need more than their top hitter, junior Ryan Butner, slashing at a .342 clip, to combat the powerhouse, pitching-rich, offensive-minded 11-3 Durant Cougars in Riverview April 9.

Spoto High dropped three straight games to fall to 3-11 last week. The Spartans, of Coach Stephan Knight, are competitive but cannot seem to get over the hump. Previous to losing in extras to Riverview, the Spartans lost 4-2 versus Plant City and 4-0 to Robinson.

Lennard is also struggling, losing a 7-0 contest to Durant High last week, in which the Horns were not only shutout but also no-hit by Durant hurler senior Blaine Rowland who pitched a complete game, fanning 11 and walking two. The Horns are faced with three tough opponents this week. First up was East Bay April 1. Then Coach Martinez’ squad plays at 9-5 Bloomingdale April 5. To make it an even tougher road to travel, Lennard then goes to do battle with the prosperous 12-3 Newsome Wolves next Tuesday. The Horns are led in hitting by senior Matthew Counts at .353 and by pitcher Pablo Garcia with a 1.00 ERA. The Longhorns have scored 72 runs this season and given up 58, not including Monday’s game with East Bay.

Sumner posted two wins recently to run its season record to 8-4, beating Plant City and Steinbrenner. The Stingrays, of Coach Kennedy Duran, visited the Riverview Sharks early this week. Then the Rays host Spoto April 4, Bloomingdale April 9 and Alonso April 11. Of those four teams, only Bloomingdale has a winning record. For more on Sumner sports see every week articles in ObserverNews.net print and digital by Francis Fedor.