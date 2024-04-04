Sumner Baseball defeats Plant City

By FRANCIS FEDOR

In what was a light week for Stingray sports activity, Sumner baseball continued its recent success by downing visiting Plant City by an 8-4 score. It was the only game the Stingrays played during the week.

Stingray baseball has now won eight of its last ten and are 8-4 on the season. In the win over the Raiders, the ‘Rays offense cracked the scoreboard in the third inning with a bases-clearing double off the bat of Winston Pennant. The inning had, perhaps, the scariest moment of the season when Luke Parson was hit in the helmet with a pitch. He fell to the ground, and Head coach Kennedy Duran and the trainer rushed to his assistance. Parson bounced back up after working with the trainer and took first base and later scored on Pennant’s double. The Raiders found their own offense in the top of the fourth, where with a runner on first, the Raiders went small ball and attempted to sacrifice bunt the runner over to second. Instead, Plant scored a run as the throw skittered past first, and the Raiders ended up with the batter making it all the way to third. Plant City stuck with the bunt play, and a squeeze bunt saw another misplayed throw with the Raiders plating another run. Sumner recovered, and a great throw from the right fielder, Pennant, cut down a Raider trying to make it into third to end the threat. Sumner added another three-run inning in their half of the fifth. Pennant drove in a run with his second double of the game. Anthony Jacquez singled in the second run, and, after Sumner loaded the bases, a hit-by-pitch drove in the final run of the inning. The Raiders answered with another two-run inning to trail by two. The Stingrays scored twice in the bottom of the sixth on a key hit by catcher Riley Stevens. The ‘Rays made a call to the bullpen to bring in Winston Pennant, moving from the outfield, to close out the Raiders and send them to their eighth loss. Sumner senior Avery Charland threw five innings of four-hit ball while allowing no earned runs to get credit for the win.

The Stingrays will have played at rival Riverview (2-11 for the season) on Tuesday and return home on Apr. 4 to play Spoto at 7 p.m.

Stingray softball was to have a busier week, but a game vs. Alonso, scheduled for March 28, was canceled. Sumner did play two other games, an 11-2 home victory over Robinson on Monday, March 25, and then a close 3-1 loss at Bloomingdale the next day. ‘Rays softball is 9-3 on the season and first in the district with a 2-0 record.

In the first of two games against Robinson this season, the girls used a four-run third and a five-run fourth inning to build a 9-2 lead that the Knights could not overcome. Aliyanis Stubbs, Sa’Myra Cameron and Victoria Baker all had doubles in the game. Cameron drove in three runs, and Stubbs accounted for two RBIs to pace the offense. Baker tossed five innings of three-hit softball, allowing only two runs for the win. The next day the Autum Hernandez led Stingrays traveled to play the 10-0 Bloomingdale Bulls. And while the Bulls escaped with the victory, Sumner went toe-to-toe with Bloomingdale, ranked fourth for all of Florida. The ‘Rays scored their only run in a rally that fell short in the final inning. Aliyanis Stubbs was again the hard-luck loser in an outstanding start that lacked the offense needed. Stubbs threw a complete game, scattering four hits and two earned runs. She kept her team in the game, and that is all you can ask from your starter. Those efforts will turn into wins in the future. Natalie Cable got just enough offense from her Bulls, coupled with her 15 strikeouts without giving up a hit, to earn the win. It was a great test for the Stingrays, and they will get another chance at the Bulls in two weeks, at Sumner, to get the victory. Sumner softball played at South Shore rival Riverview on Tuesday, Apr. 2, and will welcome Osceola to the Sumner diamond on Thursday, Apr. 4.