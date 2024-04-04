Spots filling up fast for FCC 2024 summer camps

By LOIS KINDLE

For the tenth time since its inception, the Firehouse Cultural Center will offer a diverse array of weekly camps during its Summer Camp 2024. This year’s menu features 10 camp options for kids ages 7 to 15 that may be taken individually, in multiples by interest or collectively for the entire 10 weeks.

“Our innovative, themed camps are designed to challenge campers creatively, regardless of their experience level or interest,” said Beth Stein, the center’s director of operations. “I love the diversity of what we offer. The campers have fun, and so do the counselors, educators and staff. We even have a special Show and Share on Friday after each camp for parents and family members to enjoy.”

Camp hours are 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily, with one scheduled snack break and a 45-minute lunch period that includes outdoor recess. Kids can bring a brown bag lunch from home or have one courtesy of Hillsborough County. FCC provides snacks and water.

This year’s camp selection includes three musical theater camps, five visual arts camps and two robotics camps.

Here’s the breakdown:

Week 1, June 3 to 7, Musical Theater I – Broadway Review

Campers will learn the ins and outs of performing on stage, develop self-confidence and stage presence, and sharpen their acting and singing skills. It’s all geared toward a special, camp-ending Broadway Musical Review on Friday.

Week 2, June 10 to 14, Alphabet Art Camp – Art Pop-up

Campers will be invited to supersize their favorite letter or word in 3-D art. The letter Z, for example, could be enhanced by adding a zebra, zipper or zodiac symbol. Kids will also create an interactive, winged mural to be the backdrop for life-sized photos. An art auction will conclude camp.

Week 3, June 17 to 22, FL Drama Kids (ages 8 to 16)

In this camp, presented by FL Drama Kids, campers will be taught how to bring a popular, “scrumdidilyumptious” musical to life through song and dance, while they learn important life skills like public speaking, leadership and teamwork. The kids will have a blast preparing for a camp-ending stage presentation of Willy Wonka Jr. on June 22.

This camp is run by FL Drama Kids, not the cultural center. Camp hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. For more information, call 813-489-5899.

Week 4, June 24 to 28, Robotics I

Campers will work in small teams to create/program Vex robots and conquer challenges, while learning digital programming and basic coding to command tasks and create light and sound. Teams will challenge other teams’ bots in a robot ring. Creative challenges using everyday items will be included. Kids will show off their skills during a camp-ending bot war.

Week 5, July 1 to 3, Photography/Videography (ages 14-17)

Give your kids an unforgettable experience in this class, where creativity meets cutting-edge technology. Campers will explore the world through photography using the latest Ray-Ban Meta Stories glasses to unleash their artistic potential, learn photography techniques and create stunning narratives to last a lifetime. Cell phones and/or cameras will also be used for photography challenges and editing.

Due to the specialized equipment involved, pricing will not be discounted for the shortened week.

Week 6, July 8 to July 12, Musical Theater II

No part is too great or small in the stage performance of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr. This acting and musical theater camp will help campers develop confidence and stage presence through theater games, improvisation, costume play and storytelling. A week-ending performance of the musical will take place on Friday.

Week 7, July 15 to July 19, Looking Up Art

Campers will explore the world by viewing things from differing vantage points, much like an ant, spider or a bird. They will learn to create perspective demonstrating their new point of view through the dimensions of air and space, make mobiles and build structures with a variety of art media to create a whole new view. It ends with a Show and Share on Friday.

Week 8, July 22 to July 26, Whimsical Escape

Kids enrolled in this camp will create their own vibrant and playful style in “Your World of Whimsy.” They’ll use over-the top-silhouettes and depict the playful ways of nature in making a whimsical wonderland. They’ll create vessels, décor, apparel, and more to construct a colorfully cohesive and imaginative world in their Show & Share on Friday.

Week 9, July 29 to Aug. 2, Robotics II

It’s another week of hands-on activities as kids work in small teams to create and program a VEX robot. They’ll learn basic digital programming and basic coding to command tasks and create light and sound. If they took Robotics I, kids have the opportunity to build on their skills, but the first camp is certainly not required to take this one. Teams will challenge other teams’ bots in a robot ring in their Friday Show and Share.

Week 10, Aug 5 to Aug. 9, Sketch Book Drawing Challenge

Pencils and drawing tools at-the-ready! Each day, campers will be presented with two to three drawing challenges where they will use different materials and techniques to form a unique collection of their own artwork. They’ll draw in fun and unusual ways to hone and expand their artistic capabilities. The Friday Show and Share will include a gallery of their works.

Camps will take place in the safe and supervised environment of the Firehouse Cultural Center’s main building. All supplies are furnished at no charge. Instructors are experienced, certified and local educators who’ve had a Level 2 Federal background check.

Early drop-off and aftercare are available for additional fees.

With the exception of FL Drama Kids, the cost per camp per week is $199 for FCC members and $230 for nonmembers. FL Drama Kids camp is $349 per child.

Book two to four weeks of camp per child and save 10%, 5 to 8 weeks, 15%. Needs-based scholarships are available for a limited number of campers. If you’d like to sponsor a camper in need, please call 813-645-7651. Any Gift of the Heart amount donated is greatly appreciated.

“Summer camp scholarships are primarily paid for through donations made during our annual fundraiser, ‘A Night in the Big Easy,’” on April 6, said Chris Bredbenner, FCC executive director. “We especially want to thank Dr. Jennifer China/HCC SouthShore as our title sponsor and Robert and Rebecca Mohr for their ongoing support of this event.”

Teens who’d like to earn hours toward Bright Future Scholarships are invited to apply and serve as camp counselors.

Camps always fill up fast, and advance registration is required. To sign up your kids or get more information, call 813-645-7651 and ask for Beth or Teresa. You can also register at https://firehouseculturalcenter.org/events/imagine-explore-discover-summer-camp-2024/.