By LINDA CHION KENNEY

The next Tampa Bay Rodeo and Family Festival is set for a two-day run at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds, where “the best cowboys and cowgirls in the southeast region” are set to display their talents.

Presented by Bartow Ford, the “full rodeo” event is set to feature bull-riding, bronco-busting, barrel-racing, calf-roping, team-roping and bull-dogging. The event is set to run April 12-13 at the fairgrounds in Dover, at 215 Sydney Washer Road.

Hillsborough County resident Myke Morris has been to his share of rodeos and offers a good assessment of what makes it an attractive event, beyond the obvious family fun entertainment.

“I’m impressed with how much the cowboys and handlers care about the animals that are in the show, because they have to keep the animals healthy, because that’s the way they make their living,” Morris said.

Moreover, “a rodeo is a great way to see what really goes on at a ranch, that you don’t otherwise get a chance to see,” Morris said. “For example, bull-riding, calf-roping and bull-dogging, those are the kind of things that go on at a ranch and that have to be done to manage a herd.”

According to Betty Jo Tompkins, a member of the Greater Hillsborough County Fair Board of Directors, the rodeo is an “excellent addition” for fairground offerings. As she put it, “Rodeos, like fairs, are great American traditions and absolutely the epitome of family fun.”

Also on tap this year, a Tampa Bay Rodeo and Family Festival set for July 19-20. A third rodeo is set to be held as part of the Hillsborough County Fair, which runs from Oct. 31 through Nov. 11.

Meanwhile, at the rodeo in April, attendees can test their skills on a mechanical bull and at axe-throwing; ride monster trucks, camels and elephants; take pictures with snakes and monkeys, and at a giant hay wall; ride a giant slide; and play free games, including Jenga and cornhole. Performer Emmet Stevens Jr. is scheduled to play “toe-tapping country music hits” at night, and food offerings include corndogs, BBQ, tacos, funnel cakes, ice cream, pizza and hot-pressed Cuban sandwiches.

The rodeo and family festival is a rain-or-shine event. Gates open 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday night, and the rodeo kicks off at 8 p.m. The cost is $35 and $20, respectively, for adult and child general admission, ages 4 to 12. There is no cost for children age 3 and under. General parking is free. Premium parking Saturday is $25.

For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit www.hillsboroughcounty.com/. Call: 813-737-FAIR (3247).