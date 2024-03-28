Sumner diamond sports return from break

By FRANCIS FEDOR

Stingray baseball returned from spring break and dropped a 7-3 decision at Newsome. The ‘Rays rebounded with a Saturday home matinee win, shutting out Steinbrenner 4-0 to close the week.

Sumner looked to carry its momentum from a three-game Saladino tournament winning streak into the start of the second half of the season. The 9-3 Wolves had other thoughts in taking on the visiting Stingrays. The Stingrays scored first in the match-up, plating a run in the top of the first. Newsome answered with a four-run bottom of the first and had all the offense they needed to get the win. The Wolves added two insurance runs in the bottom of the third and another single run in their half of the sixth. The Stingrays scored twice in the top of the seventh to close the gap but Newsome ended the threat and extended their win streak to five. The ‘Rays were held to five hits with two of those coming off the bat of Sebastian Peralta. Winston Pennant had the Stingrays only credited RBI. Sumner sophomore Ethan Dejesus took the loss and is now 1-2 on the season.

The Stingrays bounced back with a shutout win over 4-8 Steinbrenner. Sumner scored single runs in the first, fourth, fifth and sixth to build the 4-0 final score. Stingray senior Anthony Jacquez pitched a complete game shutout for the win only surrendering two hits and is now 1-1 on the season. Jacquez carries an impressive 1.99 ERA in just over 24 innings pitched. Luke Parson and Sebastian Peralta each homered, going 2-3 for the game, and Ethan Dejesus drove in a couple of runs on one hit and a sacrifice fly.

The Stingrays will have played at home vs. 6-7 Plant City on Monday, March 25, and travel to Palm Harbor to take on the 9-1 Hurricanes at 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 28.

Stingray softball lost a 1-0 heart-breaker on March 21 at Newsome. Aliyanis Stubbs continues to have an outstanding sophomore season but was the tough luck loser. It was her first loss of the season, and she held the Wolves scoreless for five innings, giving up the lone run in the bottom of the sixth. Stubbs has a 1.40 ERA on the season in 35 innings pitched. The Stingrays outhit the Wolves 6-4 for the game, and Stubbs, who is also having an outstanding offensive season, had two hits, one going for a triple where she was stranded at third. The softball ‘Rays rebounded on a rare Saturday game with a 9-5 home win over Gaither. Sumner freshman Victoria Baker tossed six innings for the win, giving up four runs on eight hits and struck out six. Karlee Salisbury and Aliyanis Stubbs both had two hits and three RBIs for the game. Two of Salisbury’s hits were doubles. Jaelyn Joiner scored three times for the winners. This week Sumner softball played back-to-back games on Monday and Tuesday, both played before this edition went to press. They welcomed 5-3 Robinson to Sumner on Monday, traveled to 10-0 Bloomingdale on Tuesday and were looking to tag the Bulls with their first loss. They finish the week staying on the road to face 6-1 Alonso at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Photos available for purchase at https://francisfedorfotography.zenfolio.com/ and https://www.maxpreps.com/photography/photographers/ Florida-Francis Fedor/.

Photography Service Inquiries: Email: FrancisFotography@Outlook.com Phone: 202-683-9691