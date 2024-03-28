SouthShore Chamber recognizes ‘remarkable residents’

By LOIS KINDLE

The Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce recently acknowledged six of South Shore’s most remarkable people during its monthly membership luncheon March 20 at the Firehouse Cultural Center.

Those acknowledged were Amanda Marrero, Charlotte Clark, Mike and Shirley Bardell, Santiago Cardona, Jim Johnson and Ret. Lance Cpl. John “J.T.” Doody, who was introduced as the grand marshal of this year’s Veterans Day Parade in November.

“This was such a feel-good event,” said Melanie Davis, the chamber’s executive director. “With the recent merger, we wanted to bring everyone together and introduce these remarkable South Shore residents to members who might not know them, while recognizing their service to the community. It was also yet another opportunity to build and strengthen relationships and create more connections.

“These are people worth knowing,” she continued. Some were very active in the chamber and community in years past, and others are just getting started,” Davis said. But they’re all being recognized because community involvement and service to others are part of who they are.”

Amanda Marrero, owner of Fringe Benefits Salon and co-owner of the Ruskin Seafood Co., is known for her generosity of spirit and has a long history of supporting nonprofit organizations in the community. These include the East Bay High School Athletic Boosters and Alumni Association, Jared Ramella Road to Recovery Golf Tournament, Tighten the Drag Foundation, South Shore Relay for Life, Man Up Man Down, local schools, chamber events and more.

If there’s a way Marrero can help, she will. She’s always donating time, services, merchandise and, sometimes, cash when needed.

Thanks to her largesse and community involvement, she was recently named as the chamber’s current honorary mayor of SouthShore.

Marrero said she was surprised to be recognized a remarkable resident “for just doing what we all should do as humans. It’s important we all to strive to serve others in some way. That’s what makes a community thrive.”

Charlotte Clark and her husband, Allan, own C & J Specialty Concessions Inc. and AC Lifts and Welding. In 2021, she retired from almost four decades in banking with SunTrust, South Shore Community Bank and Regions, where she was known in the South Shore community for being involved in virtually everything. This included things like sponsoring the Sun City Center Centenarian Luncheon with Spencer Faircloth for years, serving on the board of AMIkids, belonging to 100 Women Who Care – Southshore and giving people advice or a hand up when they were most in need.

“It’s important for us to give back in any way, shape or form we can, whether it be through financial support, giving time, volunteering for community events or sharing our knowledge,” said Clark, who consistently provided support over the years through every one of these means.

Service to others ingrained in them

Mike and Shirley Bardell have volunteered for the Sun City Center Emergency Squad since 2015 and 2013, respectively.

A retired military and government employee, Mike Bardell served as unpaid president of the Hillsborough County Veterans Council from 1994 to 1997, volunteered for four years on the Kings Point Federation Board and has been president of the Oxford I COA for more than 10.

After starting with the squad as an emergency medical responder and ambulance driver, Mike became volunteer chief in 2017. Since then, he’s overseen the remodeling of both squad buildings; forged a stronger relationship with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue; organized or helped organize a dozen annual healthcare symposiums, coordinated the community’s annual disaster-preparedness planning, collaborated with South Bay Hospital to administer more than 8,000 state-provided COVID tests during the pandemic; and more.

He’s the longest-serving chief in squad history.

His wife, Shirley, is a registered nurse with a Ph.D. in alternative medicine who served 12 years stateside in an Army M.A.S.H. unit from 1986 to 1998, joined the squad 11 years ago and became an EMR, EMT, medical officer and infectious disease officer. She served as the assistant chief of education for six years and is currently the squad’s assistant chief of medical. She’s also served for the past 2½ years on the HCA Florida SouthShore Hospital Board of Trustees and is presently a member of the Kings Point Federation Board.

Jim Johnson’s community involvement is legendary in South Shore. Retiring in 2015 after 43 years with Cargill and then Mosaic, he has served ever since, volunteering his time and expertise. Involved over the years in the Greater Riverview, SouthShore and Sun City Center chambers, Johnson was known as a go-to guy.

He’s served on countless boards and committees, volunteered to work festivals, golf tournaments and other events, held honorary mayor positions in Riverview and Gibsonton, chaired the annual Riverview Chamber’s Trick or Treat Street a couple of times and worked it every year. He was an AMIkids volunteer for five years, served 18 years as Leadership Hillsborough’s class liaison and was made board emeritus member of the Greater Riverview Chamber in 2008. He even served 13 years as chief of the Riverview Volunteer Fire Department.

For his decades of support for the betterment of the Riverview community, the Riverview Library named its Community Room after him.

Santiago Cardona’s community involvement earnestly began in 2021, after his mother died of cancer. Before she passed, she made the local hair stylist promise he would give back to the community by serving people who, due to illness or disability, were not able to obtain his services.

Cardona, the youngest remarkable resident, kept his promise. Every time he learns about someone with cancer, a handicap or a physical or medical challenge, he springs to action by providing his services at no charge to help that person receive the attention they so badly need and want. Depending on circumstances and needs, he provides his strictly private and confidential services either after hours in the Plush Hair Studio in Apollo Beach or in the person’s place of residence.

His ultimate goal is to start a nonprofit organization called Pink Days and inspire other stylists and members of the community to get involved.

Ret. Marine Lance Cpl. John “J.T.” Doody was severely injured when shot several times during combat serving on the front lines in Iraq. His long and brutal road to recovery is inspiring and will be shared in a follow-up story leading up to the Veterans Day Parade in Ruskin this November.