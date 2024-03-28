Obituaries for the week of March 28, 2024

Jack Harold Gulley

Jack Harold Gulley passed away peacefully at the age of 94, on March 4, 2024, at The Inn at Plaza West in Sun City Center, FL. Jack was born in Boston, Indiana, on June 5, 1929, to loving parents, Chester and Pearl Gulley. He was a member of the Free Masons and the Chosen Few, earned as a survivor of the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir in the Korean War.

Jack graduated from high school in 1947 in Kitchel, Indiana. In 1948, Jack enlisted in the Marine Corps. During his service in the Korean War, Jack was awarded Presidential Unit Citation with United Nations Ribbon and the Korean Service Medal with Good Conduct. Jack married the love of his life, Carol Summers, on Dec. 11, 1951. The two would spend 50 years together.

After being discharged from the Marine Corps in 1952, he spent many years holding various positions until purchasing a local Chevrolet dealership in Camden, Ohio. In 1981, Jack moved to Florida and opened Gulley’s Grocery Store in Ruskin, FL. Jack enjoyed the smiling faces of friends and customers who would frequent the store that he continued to operate until his retirement in 2020.

Early in his life Jack spent time auctioneering, refereeing Indiana high school basketball games and calling square dancing. In later years he would spend his free time golfing.

Jack is predeceased by his beloved wife, Carol; father, Chester Gulley; mother, Pearl Gulley; sister, Peggy Liming; brother, Jim Gulley. He is survived by his son, Dennis, and wife, Frances; daughter, Linda Rex, and her husband, Bobby; granddaughter, Tracey Herstich, and her husband, Michael; great-grandchildren, Alexander, Andrew, Audrey and Amelia; grandson, Shawn Gulley, and his wife, Robin; brother, Ronnie Gulley; sisters, Sharon Fahlsing, and Sue Fields; and several nieces and nephews.

Jack will be greatly missed by family, friends and those who loved him.

Ronald D. Sweet

We are sad to announce that on March 7, 2024, at the age of 81, Ronald D. Sweet of Sun City Center, Florida, born in Brooklyn, New York, peacefully passed away.

He is predeceased by his parents, Dave Sweet and Zelda Sweet (Sheptinsky), and by his wife, Nancy McDonald (Goldberg). He is survived by his very dear companion, Janet Warren, of Sun City Center, FL; his brother, Fred Sweet, and sister-in-law, Marsha Sweet, of Jackson, NJ; his brother, Daniel Sweet, of Brooklyn, NY; his son, Stuart Sweet, and daughter-in-law, Francesca Sweet, of Redlands, CA; his daughter, Savannah Dirsa, of Bolton, MA; his step-son, Andrew McDonald, of Tampa, FL; his step-daughter, Pam Bush, of Los Angeles, CA; his granddaughters, Cassandra and Natasha Dirsa, of Bolton, MA; and many nieces and nephews.

Ron was very active in community affairs, serving as president of the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce and for seven years as council representative, vice president, and president of the Resident Association Council at Freedom Plaza, a continuing life community at Sun City Center Florida. His tenure as president or the Resident Association Council was the longest term served of any president, and during that time he used his technical talents and his own funding to create a unique informational and functional website, www.racrep.org/, providing “The Residents’ Eyes, Ears and Voice of Freedom Plaza.” Always concerned about the health of the residents, as a member of the RAC Health Care Committee, he formatted and wrote medical articles for the Quarterly newsletter “Did You Know.” He also helped to establish many other programs that benefited the entire Freedom Plaza community, including management, new residents and current residents. He was known as a problem solver who “thought outside of the box,” and the welfare of the Freedom Plaza residents was his primary concern. He will be missed by so many.

Ron had a prolific career as an international recruiter and trainer and founded multiple small businesses. He was a programmer who collaborated on the launch of NASDAQ and the climate automation system for the John Hancock Center in Chicago. He also authored an inventory management and control computer system for the beverage industry, which has been in continuous use since 1979.

Ron’s passion was ballroom dancing, which he and his partner, Janet, did until the very end. Ron loved music and played the acoustic guitar while singing Beatles, Beach Boys, Neil Diamond, and Elvis songs with grace and style.

Ron is someone who always gave more than he received, with sensitivity, generosity and warmth. His smile could light up a whole ballroom. Ron also had a delightful sense of humor.

Ron had a great life and both lived and died a happy and fulfilled man, surrounded by friendship and love, well deserved. He will be missed, but his influence and the gifts he bestowed throughout his life will be treasured for perpetuity.

Friends, family and Freedom Plaza residents are invited to a ”Celebration of Life” service for Ron on Tuesday, April 9, at 10 a.m. in the Freedom Plaza auditorium, 1010 American Eagle Blvd., Sun City Center, FL.

JoAnn Johnson

Born on Dec. 25, 1933, JoAnn Johnson passed away March 21, 2024. She was born and raised in Tampa, the daughter of James B. and Anna Gibson. She was the youngest of six siblings and a proud 1951 graduate of H.B. Plant High School. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey, with whom she shared 53 years of marriage and raised four children, Cathie Harris, Harvey Johnson Jr. (Janet), Patricia Johnson and Vickie Coker (Mike). She was a proud grandmother to Robert and Travis Turner, Jennifer Brandely and Scott Johnson and great grandmother to Daniella Turner, Will and Tate Turner, and Kaitlin and Andrew Brandely.

JoAnn was a devoted mother who also enjoyed sewing, traveling to be with family, the companionship of her dogs, ice cream and was open to whatever new experiences that would come her way.

Services will be held at the Garden of Memories funeral home on March 27 with viewing at 10 a.m. and service at 11.