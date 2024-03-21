Sumner rebounds in Saladino Tournament

By FRANCIS FEDOR

The Stingrays bounced back after losing their Saladino tournament opener to Seffner Christian to win back-to-back games, a tight 5-3 win over Armwood on March 11 and a 10-0 rout of King the next night. Sumner kept the win streak alive to close out the tournament with an 8-run margin of victory in an 11-3 decision over Hillsborough in a Silver tier consolation game.

The Stingrays had to feel good about their showing in the annual Saladino tournament, winning three of four games to put themselves in the conversation for a championship berth. The tournament tiers are split into groupings, and the top two teams from those divisions would meet in the finals. The Sumner division ended up with three two-win teams, Armwood, Seffner, and the ‘Rays. In a complex tie breaker scenario, Armwood was the team moving forward and played Robinson for the final. More on the Saladino tournament can be found in a companion write-up covering the other South Shore teams by Stephen Jackson.

Sumner started its win streak on tournament Monday with a close win over the Hawks. The Stingrays opened the scoring with a two-run second inning and added a run in the third. Armwood found life in the top of the fifth and tied the game at three, but Sumner was up to the challenge and plated two clutch runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the 5-3 lead.

Anthony Jacquez tossed nearly six innings, giving up two earned runs, and Cayden Doven pitched in relief and shut down the Hawks for the exciting win. Ethan Dejesus paced the offense with a key double, driving in two runs. Zach Hutchinson and Isaiah Welch added RBI’s going 2-3 in their at-bats. The next night the ‘Rays faced King. The Lions came into the game without a win, and Sumner jumped on the board with a run in the first and added another in the second inning. King was in the game until the sixth when the ‘Rays exploded for six runs, and the game ended with the Lions being run-ruled. Avery Charland threw a complete game shutout, only allowing two hits and one walk. Ethan Dejesus contributed three RBIs and with a bases clearing triple. Sebastian Peralta added three RBIs with a double. Both Dejesus and Peralta had 2-4 nights, and Isaiah Welch, having a standout season, went 2-3 at the plate.

The Stingrays, in a head-scratcher, lost the tiebreakers to win their division and played Hillsborough in a consolation match-up. The Terriers were also a two-win team in their Silver tier division but lost to finals participant, Robinson HS the night before. Sumner made a statement with a huge five-run second inning and only added from there in the third and fourth inning, racing out to an 11-0 lead before the Terriers found the scoreboard. Sumner bats were on fire, and Sebastian Peralta went yard with a long HR in a 2-3 night with three RBIs. The offense had five doubles with Luke Parson having two of them and driving in four runs. Isaiah Welch was credited with the win in four innings of work, scattering three hits and two walks. Deven Mena closed the game out with two scoreless innings.

The ‘Rays return to the diamond on Thursday, March 21, traveling into Lithia to face the Newsome Wolves and host Steinbrenner in a rare Saturday afternoon game at 12:00. HS baseball is nearly at the half-way point, and Sumner moved to 6-3 on the season with an outstanding Saladino tournament. The team is looking to use the second half of the season to secure a playoff spot.

