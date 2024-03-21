Sumner, East Bay 3-1 in Saladino diamond play

By STEVE JACKSON

The five high school baseball teams from the South Shore area completed the annual Saladino Tournament action last week, winning 10 and losing 10 in the acclaimed diamond event. The Saladino Baseball Tournament started in 1981 as the brainchild of Tony and Bertha Saladino to provide a positive experience for high school baseball teams in Hillsborough County during spring break. Thirty-two Hillsborough public and private schools participated in three separate divisions this season under the current tourney, directed by Tony Saladino III. Perennial power Jesuit High Tigers, now 8-2, claimed the championship, beating 9-2 Jefferson High last week by the score of 12-3. All teams played four games in four days, with the extra championship game at the University of Tampa. Jesuit, under coach Miguel Menendez, won the title for the second straight year and fourth time under coach Menendez to go along with a 1986 crown.

Although none of the South Shore squads won championships in either of the three divisions of the 2024 Saladino, Sumner, of coach Kennedy Duran, gained a Silver Division consolation game victory, walloping Hillsborough High last Thursday 11-3.

The East Bay High Indians fell in their final game 5-1 to unbeaten Carrollwood Day High in the Bronze Division championship of the Saladino last week.

Lennard High’s Longhorns also dropped a 12-4 final in the consolation game with the Jesuit Tigers, eventual champion of the Gold Division.

Spoto High was another South Shore loser in the Saladino. The Spartans garnered a final-day win in the Saladino by 9-4 over the Brandon Eagles after dropping their first three games of the tourney playing in the Bronze Division.

The Riverview Sharks also lost three games in the Saladino Tourney but did manage to finally grab their first win of the season by topping Freedom High 10-6 in the Saladino Silver Division last week.

With more high school baseball resuming this week, prior to district playoffs later, Sumner posted a 3-1 mark in the Saladino. Also, East Bay went 3-1 in the annual tourney, followed by Lennard at 2-2. Both Riverview and Spoto registered 1-3 marks in the tourney. Overall, the five South Shore diamond squads have a combined 22-27 won-lost record. East Bay, of coach Rowland Ruiz, is 7-2. Sumner, coached by Kennedy Duran, is 6-3. Coach Victor Martinez has his Longhorns at 5-5 so far, and coach Stephan Knight’s Spartans are now 3-8. Struggling along at 1-9 are coach Garrett Thompson’s Riverview Sharks.

This week, Lennard visited 4-6 Palmetto High Monday, searching for coach Martinez’ 50th win as head coach of the Horns in his fourth season. Coach Martinez was a longtime assistant under original Horns coach Duran before Duran moved over to Sumner High to coach the Stingrays. Martinez has put together worksheets of 9-13,17-6, 18-10 up to this season. After Palmetto, the Horns then host weak Brandon March 21 at 7 p.m., prior to hosting a formidable Sickles Gryphons team this Saturday at 1 p.m. The competition stays tough for a Monday trip to clash with Durant High at 7 p.m.

East Bay hosted 1-4 Blake High early this week, prior to a tough road game at Durant March 21. Next week the Indians travel to 5-4 Bloomingdale on Tuesday.

Spoto travels to 4-6 Plant City March 21. Then the Spartans play a Saturday morning game at 10 versus Robinson in Tampa. Next week, the Riverview Sharks bus to Spoto on Tuesday. Then Spoto is back on the road against the 4-7 Wharton Wildcats March 28.

The Riverview Sharks have scored only 31 runs and yielded 78 in their 1-9 record. The Sharks look to improve that offensive output, first versus Robinson early this week. A visit from Bloomingdale High closes out this week on Friday. Next Tuesday, March 26, the Sharks travel to Spoto for a neighborly rival game. That is followed by a March 28 date in Riverview against visiting Steinbrenner.